Electro Standards' Manufacturing and R&D Advancements Featured in Local Magazine
Electro Standards Laboratories Research & Development Technology and Manufacturing advancements were featured in an article published in a local Rhode Island magazine.
Cranston, RI, July 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Electro Standards Laboratories, Cranston, RI was recently featured in the “Made in RI” article that was published in the July edition of the Rhode Island Monthly magazine. edition.
The article details Electro Standards Laboratories’ family-owned manufacturing business that has been designing, manufacturing and enhancing since 1976. The company has expertise in copper and fiber optic data switching which includes the LineSelect®, PathWay® and QuickSwitch® fiber optic line of network switches as well as Fiber, POF, USB and RS232/485 Interface Converters. Other product lines include CellMite® data acquisition & force measurement instrumentation, SCups® lithium ion super capacitors and HPMU hybrid battery management technology. All manufactured right here in the USA.
The article goes onto describe Electro Standards’ research and development capabilities providing services to both commercial and government clients. ESL’s team of scientists and engineers are involved in various types of motor controls, sensorless linear motor control systems which launch and land aircraft upon next generation aircraft carriers. Other technology advancements include vector controls, power electronics, inverters, digital signal processor-based data acquisition and instrumentation.
ESL’s R&D group has also collaborated with universities, medical facilities, and other companies to assist with non-invasive brain therapy to include possible treatments for PTSD. In the field of “green energy” ESL has developed energy harvesting and storage technologies utilizing RI’s ocean waves and solar power resources.
For more information visit https://www.electrostandards.com or call 401-943-1164.
