4x International Bestselling Author, Kayla Brissi, Releases New Book
"Transforming Inner Pain: Moving Beyond the Grief and Reclaiming Your Life After Loss," a nonfiction self-help book for healing from grief and loss, is now available for purchase.
Wisconsin Rapids, WI, July 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Kayla Brissi, the owner of Kayla Brissi LLC and founder of Domination Digital Marketing™ and 4x international bestselling author, is proud to announce the release of her newest book, "Transforming Inner Pain: Moving Beyond the Grief and Reclaiming Your Life After Loss," on July 22, 2021. The book is available in paperback and electronic versions through Amazon and other book retailers worldwide.
About the Book:
Experiencing significant grief and loss throughout her life, Kayla learned how to pull herself from the depths of hell and into the light. With her warrior mindset, deep inner strength, and faith, she's been able to overcome some of life's most significant challenges - infertility, divorce, and the loss of her beloved father, to name a few.
Despite the challenges life has given her, Kayla has discovered how to rise above it all and live a life full of freedom, joy and purpose.
Passionate about personal development, Kayla expanded her knowledge through avid reading, various certifications, degrees, and more, educating herself on the mind's intricacies, grief and loss, and holistic or alternative healing. She implemented multiple concepts and exercises to overcome the challenges she faced and rise from the ashes like a phoenix.
Now Kayla's excited to share her experiences, wisdom, and framework she's used to transforming her inner pain with you.
Discover Your Shadow - Explore the unprocessed pain hidden within your psyche, causing you to feel disconnected, stuck, or unfulfilled in your life, creating an internal wound that needs healing.
Transform Your Pain - Discover practical holistic, and alternative healing methods to explore your shadows and process inner pain, allowing you to heal the mind, body, soul, and spirit.
Harness Your Inner Strength - Transform your pain by leveraging the power of your inner strength, empowering you to break free from what's holding you back from living the life you deserve and leaving your mark on the world.
May this book be a guide to support you in moving beyond the pain and reclaiming your life.
In the foreword for "Transforming Inner Pain: Moving Beyond the Grief and Reclaiming Your Life After Loss," Dr. Nicolya Williams, a 10x Bestselling Author, Certified Life and Success Coach, Hypnotherapist, NLP, and EFT Practitioner said, “It is a progressive, cutting-edge book filled with so much truth and tangible tools you can use for healing. With this book, you’re not only learning about grief and loss, but you will in turn have a practical framework for overcoming challenges and tools to bust through blocks. As a professional licensed counselor and certified life and success coach in NLP, EFT, Hypnotherapy, and T.I.M.E. Techniques I have seen grief far too often and in many different forms. I have also seen the tremendous impact it has on our lives. From divorce to death and everything in between grief is devastating and for some debilitating. Kayla has created this revolutionary approach to give you the tools to take healing back into your own hands. It’s truly mind-blowing.”
Important Book Information:
Paperback ISBN-13: 978-1-7367397-0-9
Amazon Kindle eBook ASIN: B08TFB1H5Y
Amazon URL: https://amzn.to/3bWgupw
About Domination Digital Marketing™:
Based out of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Domination Digital Marketing™, a subsidiary of Kayla Brissi LLC, is a small boutique marketing agency serving authors and business owners globally. They pride themselves on the quality of their work, results, and the massive amount of exposure they help their clients achieve with their unique blend of services. Their goal is to help their clients dominate the online space allowing them to share their message and gifts with the world and connect with their ideal readers and audience through their content, whether through audio, visual, text, or any combination of the three.
Please contact Kayla Brissi for any publicity requests, quotes, or general information.
To learn more, please visit kaylabrissi.com.
In the foreword for "Transforming Inner Pain: Moving Beyond the Grief and Reclaiming Your Life After Loss," Dr. Nicolya Williams, a 10x Bestselling Author, Certified Life and Success Coach, Hypnotherapist, NLP, and EFT Practitioner said, “It is a progressive, cutting-edge book filled with so much truth and tangible tools you can use for healing. With this book, you’re not only learning about grief and loss, but you will in turn have a practical framework for overcoming challenges and tools to bust through blocks. As a professional licensed counselor and certified life and success coach in NLP, EFT, Hypnotherapy, and T.I.M.E. Techniques I have seen grief far too often and in many different forms. I have also seen the tremendous impact it has on our lives. From divorce to death and everything in between grief is devastating and for some debilitating. Kayla has created this revolutionary approach to give you the tools to take healing back into your own hands. It’s truly mind-blowing.”
Contact
Kayla Brissi
715-451-5428
https://www.kaylabrissi.com
