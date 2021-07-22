Providence Chiropractor Dr. Mark Mulak Completes Highest Chiropractic Rehabilitation Certification

Dr. Mark Mulak, a Chiropractor at CitySide Chiropractic, with offices in Providence, and Cranston, is now a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Rehabilitation Board (DACRB®). The focus of chiropractic rehabilitation is conservative patient management, helping people feel better and live more active lives.