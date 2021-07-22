Providence Chiropractor Dr. Mark Mulak Completes Highest Chiropractic Rehabilitation Certification
Dr. Mark Mulak, a Chiropractor at CitySide Chiropractic, with offices in Providence, and Cranston, is now a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Rehabilitation Board (DACRB®). The focus of chiropractic rehabilitation is conservative patient management, helping people feel better and live more active lives.
Providence, RI, July 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Mark Mulak, a Chiropractor at CitySide Chiropractic Center, with offices in Providence, and Cranston, is now a Diplomate of the American Chiropractic Rehabilitation Board (DACRB®). The DACRB® qualification is the highest level of achievement in chiropractic rehabilitative medicine. The doctor has completed hundreds of additional postgraduate classroom hours in injury diagnosis, corrective exercises, and pain management. The DACRB® recipient must pass rigorous written and practical examinations, and must complete a written project. The DACRB® certification is the only rehabilitation certifications in the United States that are recognized by the American Chiropractic Association.
The evidence-based rehabilitation techniques learned within the program enable the doctor to help patients attain their best level of health and mobility. The certification process ensures competency and a specific standard of excellence. Currently, there are a few hundred chiropractors in the country with this advanced certification, and only Dr. Mulak in the state of Rhode Island.
To learn more about Chiropractic care provided by Dr. Mark Mulak, please call (401) 272-5710. CitySide Chiropractic proudly serves Rhode Island residents from Providence RI, Cranston RI, Warwick RI, Pawtucket RI, Johnston RI and surrounding areas.
Note to Editors: Dr. Mark Mulak, DC is available as an expert source on chiropractic. Please call him at (401) 272-5710.
