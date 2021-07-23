New Resource from the Widowed Parent Podcast Provides Tips for Parents of the 40,000 US Kids Who Lost a Parent to COVID
Redmond, WA, July 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Widowed parents now have a new resource and trusted guide to help them navigate a difficult task: raising their grieving children.
According to a study from the Journal of the American Medical Association, an estimated 40,000 kids and teens in the United States have a dead parent because of COVID. As noted in this study, “children who lose a parent are at elevated risk of traumatic grief, depression, poor educational outcomes, and unintentional death or suicide, and these consequences can persist into adulthood.”
In Future Widow, author Jenny Lisk shares lessons from children’s grief experts in a memoir that’s sure to help today’s widowed parents as they struggle with the task of raising grieving kids. Lisk’s own husband died of brain cancer in 2016, leaving her feeling lost and alone. She desperately wanted to know: how do I do this thing called “widowed parenting?”
“I’m incredibly grateful that my guests on The Widowed Parent Podcast have shared their insights with my listeners, allowing all of us to learn from their experience and expertise - because every child deserves a chance to thrive, even if their parent has died,” said Lisk.
Lisk is thrilled that Future Widow has been endorsed by children’s grief experts nationwide. “A profoundly moving memoir and resource, this book provides a guide for future or current widows and widowers who are parenting grieving children. Jenny Lisk gives an unflinching account of caregiving for her dying husband while raising her young children. I wish my mother had this book in 1974, after losing my dad to cancer when I was a teenager,” said Mary Robinson, CNN Hero and Founder of Imagine, A Center for Coping with Loss, in Mountainside, New Jersey.
Jenny Lisk is a bestselling author and widowed mom who is dedicated to helping widowed parents increase their family's well-being. In her book, Future Widow, Lisk draws on her personal and professional experience to provide a real-life guide for surviving and thriving while raising grieving children. Her show, The Widowed Parent Podcast, draws on over 100 interviews with experts, seasoned widowed parents, and people who lost a parent at a young age. It brings much-needed resources to widowed parents, helping them feel less lost and alone.
For more information about Future Widow, to request a review copy, or to schedule an interview, please contact Jenny Lisk at 425-577-4649 or jenny@jennylisk.com.
Media Kit, One Sheet, & Hi Res Images: jennylisk.com/media-kit
