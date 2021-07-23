Partnerize Launches Exclusive Publisher Discovery Integration
Announcing an integration of Publisher Discovery with Partnerize, the leading SaaS partnership automation provider, setting the industry standard for simplified partner recruitment and activation among SaaS providers.
Bath, United Kingdom, July 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Partnerize today announced an integrated partnership with Publisher Discovery setting the industry standard for simplified partner recruitment and activation among SaaS providers. Available in the Partnerize platform’s Discover recruitment and activation engine, the partnership will provide marketers with unrivalled competitive intelligence and granular audience insight for an additional 3.5 million content, loyalty and coupon partners, enabling marketers to find and convert their target audience at scale.
“Uncovering prospective partners that map to shared consumer attributes is a manual task, one that legacy affiliate networks have yet to automate,” said Matt Gilbert, Partnerize CEO. “With Partnerize, finding, recruiting and activating a diverse group of partners is programmatic. Our integrated partnership with Publisher Discovery enriches the supply side database available in-platform and is yet another evolutionary milestone in improving the relevancy of partners in the broader ecosystem.”
Publisher Discovery joins Partnerize’s existing influencer and content discovery solution ecosystem, further demonstrating the organisation’s commitment to category innovation. In 2020, content partners experienced a year over year revenue increase of 75% with Partnerize, validating the partner type’s contribution and demonstrating their role as a key contributor to dynamic partner programs.
As of Q3 2021, marketers leveraging Discover will have expanded access to the broader digital ecosystem for enhanced partner diversification capabilities. The integrated partner discovery and activation functionality will enable marketers to easily automate optimisation of their performance-based partnerships at scale to create critical operating leverage. The partnership also facilitates richer opportunities for partners to secure revenue streams by monetising content with the increasing number of brands investing in the channel.
The Partnerize + Publisher Discovery integration will provide marketers with:
- Transparency into best-match partners with real-time reach and social footprint data for more than 3.5MM global publishers
- Workflow automation that affords imperative operating leverage for achieving omnipresence across target audiences
- Competitive intelligence for targeting high-quality performers with insight into partner/brand relationships across verticals
- Limitless, AI-driven recruitment and activation capabilities that scale
- Precision search criteria that uncover the right partnership opportunities to expand reach, convert new audiences and drive higher customer lifetime value
“Driving profitable growth starts with cultivating relevant, mutually beneficial partnerships - a core tenet of Publisher Discovery,” said Chris Tradgett, CMO of Publisher Discovery. “Partnerize’s shared vision for scalable discovery, recruitment and activation of right-fit partnerships made the decision to create a SaaS provider exclusive partnership easy, and we’re excited for the efficiencies that our integration will create in driving optimal business outcomes for growth marketers.”
“Uncovering prospective partners that map to shared consumer attributes is a manual task, one that legacy affiliate networks have yet to automate,” said Matt Gilbert, Partnerize CEO. “With Partnerize, finding, recruiting and activating a diverse group of partners is programmatic. Our integrated partnership with Publisher Discovery enriches the supply side database available in-platform and is yet another evolutionary milestone in improving the relevancy of partners in the broader ecosystem.”
Publisher Discovery joins Partnerize’s existing influencer and content discovery solution ecosystem, further demonstrating the organisation’s commitment to category innovation. In 2020, content partners experienced a year over year revenue increase of 75% with Partnerize, validating the partner type’s contribution and demonstrating their role as a key contributor to dynamic partner programs.
As of Q3 2021, marketers leveraging Discover will have expanded access to the broader digital ecosystem for enhanced partner diversification capabilities. The integrated partner discovery and activation functionality will enable marketers to easily automate optimisation of their performance-based partnerships at scale to create critical operating leverage. The partnership also facilitates richer opportunities for partners to secure revenue streams by monetising content with the increasing number of brands investing in the channel.
The Partnerize + Publisher Discovery integration will provide marketers with:
- Transparency into best-match partners with real-time reach and social footprint data for more than 3.5MM global publishers
- Workflow automation that affords imperative operating leverage for achieving omnipresence across target audiences
- Competitive intelligence for targeting high-quality performers with insight into partner/brand relationships across verticals
- Limitless, AI-driven recruitment and activation capabilities that scale
- Precision search criteria that uncover the right partnership opportunities to expand reach, convert new audiences and drive higher customer lifetime value
“Driving profitable growth starts with cultivating relevant, mutually beneficial partnerships - a core tenet of Publisher Discovery,” said Chris Tradgett, CMO of Publisher Discovery. “Partnerize’s shared vision for scalable discovery, recruitment and activation of right-fit partnerships made the decision to create a SaaS provider exclusive partnership easy, and we’re excited for the efficiencies that our integration will create in driving optimal business outcomes for growth marketers.”
Contact
Publisher DiscoveryContact
Chris Tradgett
+4407956289811
publisherdiscovery.com
Chris Tradgett
+4407956289811
publisherdiscovery.com
Categories