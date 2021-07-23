India-Laos Bilateral Relations a Function of Their Interconnected Cultures, Says Government Supported Report
A report titled "India- Lao PDR: Revealing the Cultural Undercurrents" reveals unique aspects of relationship between the two countries, India and Lao People's Democratic Republic.
Vientiane, Laos, July 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A report created by Geopolitical Division of government advisory firm, Sapio Analytics, mandated by Embassy of the Lao PDR to India and acknowledged by them and the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, has been released.
The report talks about the underlying common cultural currents between the two countries, and how the historical bond between them can help guide their current economic growth and modern bilateral relations. Through research rooted into the pasts of the two countries, and a data driven evaluation of the significance of the same in the current socio-economic contexts of the countries, the report shows the benefits that a deeper relationship can bring.
Speaking about the report, Gandhali Bhide from Sapio Geopolitical team says, “Discovering the cultural undercurrent between India-Lao PDR has been a journey to understand not only the nation-state relations between the two countries but people-to-people relations and things that affect the everyday life of people.”
Embassy of the Lao PDR provided the team with data and access to invaluable information and assets that could facilitate the evaluation presented in the report.
“This report marks the beginning of a new relationship between the countries, with the strong realisation of the inter-dependencies between them. We hope to initiate new avenues of trade relations on the basis of this report,” adds Bhide.
Lao People’ Democratic Republic was once called the outpost of Indian culture a few centuries ago. It remains to be seen how the initiation of this data-backed research would lead to modification in the bilateral relationship between the two countries. Sapio Analytics’ Geopolitical division has previously released a paper on India’s relations with Cambodia, and is now working with the Government of Zimbabwe, along with other countries, to decode the power of lost relations rooted in ancient history and impacting modern trade.
