Toll Brothers to Build Luxury Estate Homes in Castle Pines Beginning in October 2021
Castle Pines, CO, July 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that it will build 40 estate homes at its new Toll Brothers at The Canyons community in Castle Pines beginning in October 2021.
Toll Brothers at The Canyons is situated within The Canyons master-planned, resort-style community, combining a picturesque location with unparalleled amenities in prestigious Castle Pines. Outdoor living features prominently at The Canyons with 15 miles of paved and dirt trails for walking, running and biking within the community. Exclusive amenities also include The Retreat, a coffee shop and wine bar with a fire pit; the Canyon House, a state-of-the-art fitness facility; The Pool House, home to the resort-style pool and spa; and The Green, an outdoor performance venue.
Toll Brothers at The Canyons will offer six estate home designs ranging from 3,400 to 3,960 square feet and featuring a variety of floor plan options for single and two-story living, main floor primary bedroom suites, and multi-generational living suites. Homes will have up to six bedrooms, up to five bathrooms, and up to four-car garages with prices from the $1,000,000s. Buyers can also choose from an array of personalization options for fixtures, finishes and more at the Toll Brothers Design Studio.
“Residents will love this community because of its convenient location between Castle Rock and Lone Tree for world-class shopping and dining as well as the nearby recreation opportunities,” said Mark Bailey, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “Plus, our luxury homes designs at The Canyons offer unrivaled choices in features and options to help buyers create a home that fits them and their lifestyle to perfection.”
Toll Brothers at The Canyons is located east of I-25, just 15 minutes to the Denver Tech Center and 35 minutes to Denver International Airport. School-aged children may attend the highly-rated Douglas County Schools. Recreation opportunities include nearby Daniels Regional Park, Castlewood Canyon and Chatfield State Parks as well as several private and semi-private golf courses in the area, including the Country Club at Castle Pines.
For more information or to get on the VIP list to receive information on home site availability and home designs, visit tollbrothers.com/Colorado or call 877-431-2870.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states as well as in the District of Columbia.
2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.
