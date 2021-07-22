Sencore Offers Comprehensive Suite of New ATSC 3.0 Solutions
Sioux Falls, SD, July 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As ATSC 3.0 deployments continue to expand; broadcast, cable and other MVPD providers are constantly looking for innovative new products to help them manage these new workflows. As transmissions hit the airwaves, Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is once again blazing the trail with their suite of new ATSC 3.0 solutions.
- ATSC 3.0 to TS Multi-Channel Transcoder - The TXS 3800 is a dense ATSC 3.0 transcoder, capable of transcoding up to 4 ATSC 3.0 services in a single chassis. Video can be transcoded to MPEG-2 and H.264, along with down-scaling, transrating and caption conversion. Audio is transcoded to either AC-3 or AAC and service names are mapped into standard TVCT format. Once transcoded, all elements are packaged into an MPEG transport stream and output as a traditional MPEG/IP transport stream for downstream use.
- ATSC 3.0 Signal Level Meter - The first of its kind, ultra-portable ATSC 3.0 handheld signal level meter (SLM 1530), is the perfect solution for broadcast professionals testing new ATSC 3.0 equipment and installations. Beyond ATSC 3.0, the meter includes full support for legacy ATSC 1.0 and QAM-B cable signals, making it a versatile tool for testing, installation, and maintenance.
This lightweight meter includes in-depth RF measurements, such as signal level, MER, BER, S/N, and constellation diagrams. The powerful spectrum analyzer feature is available for a single channel or full spectrum view. The pass/fail metrics make it quick and easy to identify issues in any system and the built-in decoder makes it simple to decode these new signals on the go.
- ATSC 3.0 Receiver Decoder - Sencore’s ARD 3000 series of ATSC 3.0 receiver decoders enables users to decode a single channel (ARD 3100) or up to four channels (ARD 3400) in a 1RU platform. The product is perfectly suited for re-encode or confidence monitoring applications in existing distribution systems.
The ARD 3000 series includes an ATSC 3.0 RF input allowing the user to tune to an RF channel and decode up to four services. Decoded services are output via 4x3G-SDI for UHD services or 3G/HD/SD-SDI for HD and SD services. Unit configuration is done using the intuitive web GUI or through APIs like REST and SNMP.
As with all Sencore products, the ATSC 3.0 suite of solutions are backed by Sencore’s best-in-class staff of ProCare support engineers.
To download datasheets, view features and product specifications or request demos, visit www.sencore.com
Contact
SencoreContact
Chelsea Hamann
605-978-4600
www.sencore.com
Chelsea Hamann
605-978-4600
www.sencore.com
