Global Investigative Services, Inc. Announces CEO Linda Mack is Stepping Down and COO Marc Linchuck Will Assume the Role of CEO on July 23, 2021
Rockville, MD, July 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Global Investigative Services, Inc. (Global), a leading provider of background checks and screening services for businesses, agencies and institutions, has announced that CEO Linda Mack is retiring. Global’s COO, Marc Linchuck, will transition into the role of CEO effective immediately.
“Marc and I have been partners for over 20 years,” Mack said. “He knows every aspect of this business, and as the COO, he’s been very instrumental in ensuring our technology is top-of-the-line and that Global’s Investigative Analysts are up-to-date on the ever-changing laws and regulations that apply to our industry. Marc has big ideas for Global going forward, and I look forward to following his progress.”
Under Mack and Linchuck’s leadership, Global grew from a small business that conducted background checks via phone and fax to a cutting-edge company that designed and developed technology to better serve their global roster of clients. Through Global’s secure screening platform, clients can submit background check requests and receive their results. Global has the capacity to process thousands of requests per day.
Looking back on her 27-year career with the company, Mack is proud not only of Global’s growth but of the role she has played in the industry. "As a member of the Professional Background Screening Association," Mack recounted, “I’ve had the opportunity to testify in front of legislators and affect change within the industry. It was an honor to be recognized by my peers in 2018 for my work on the Government Relations Committee and Access and Accuracy Sub-committee.”
Looking to the future, Mack hopes that Global’s Background Check Clear Program badge becomes as widely used and recognized as the Better Business Bureau (BBB) badge. "To speak to consumer confidence in the same way as the BBB would be thrilling," Mack stated. “I want people everywhere to feel secure knowing the company they work for or with takes safety seriously.”
About Global Investigative Services, Inc.
Global Investigative Services, Inc. was founded in 1993 to provide background checks to employers in the Washington, DC metro area. It has since grown to serve clients around the world and earned a reputation for accuracy, integrity and seamless partnerships. Global is an accredited member of the Professional Background Screening Association and fully compliant with the FCRA, Privacy Shield and GDPR. To learn more, please visit www.gispi.com.
Marc Linchuck
800-589-6595
www.gispi.com
