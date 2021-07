Education Not-for-Profits & For-Profits Combine to Help Independent Tutoring Businesses Survive and Thrive

Boston, MA, July 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Association of Test Preparation, Admissions, and Private Tutoring is teaming up with Fairtest.org, NoodelPros, and a host of independent educational specialists for its 7th Annual Independent Education Conference: TPAPT 2021.This year's workshops include a deep-dive into Test Optional Admissions Data, a look at the Battle between GRE & GMAT for MBA Admissions Testing, Best Practices for Training & Retaining SAT/ACT Tutors, and Planning and Strategizing for Post COVID-19 Learning Loss Programs.TPAPT founder and co-creator of the industry's first ever "Higher Score Guarantee," Kevin Organisciak, welcomes Sat Sharma, C-Change Media; John Murray, NoodlePros; Neill Seltzer, Mindprint Learning; Bob Schaeffer, Fairtest.org; Marina Grijalva, Mundoacademy; Alex Asher, Learncube; Matt Larriva,Powerful Prep, and Robin Satty, Ed.D to tackle academic, operations, and business planning for Tutors, IECs, and Community Based Organizations.