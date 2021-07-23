Education Not-for-Profits & For-Profits Combine to Help Independent Tutoring Businesses Survive and Thrive
TPAPT provides continuing education, professional development, and project management to independent tutors, edupreneurs, and test prep professionals.
Boston, MA, July 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Association of Test Preparation, Admissions, and Private Tutoring is teaming up with Fairtest.org, NoodelPros, and a host of independent educational specialists for its 7th Annual Independent Education Conference: TPAPT 2021.
This year's workshops include a deep-dive into Test Optional Admissions Data, a look at the Battle between GRE & GMAT for MBA Admissions Testing, Best Practices for Training & Retaining SAT/ACT Tutors, and Planning and Strategizing for Post COVID-19 Learning Loss Programs.
TPAPT founder and co-creator of the industry's first ever "Higher Score Guarantee," Kevin Organisciak, welcomes Sat Sharma, C-Change Media; John Murray, NoodlePros; Neill Seltzer, Mindprint Learning; Bob Schaeffer, Fairtest.org; Marina Grijalva, Mundoacademy; Alex Asher, Learncube; Matt Larriva,Powerful Prep, and Robin Satty, Ed.D to tackle academic, operations, and business planning for Tutors, IECs, and Community Based Organizations.
Kevin Organisciak
(617) 285-4036
www.tpapt.mykajabi.com
