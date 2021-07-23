Propellum Makes Inroads Into the European Market
Princeton, NJ, July 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Propellum, a leading job automation company, has entered the European recruitment market to provide its state-of-the-art job aggregation tools and services to the job boards there. Propellum already serves as a service partner to some of the world's most renowned job boards, and now has entered into long-term contracts with the biggest job boards in Europe. Propellum, a leading job board aggregator that is entrusted with finding job vacancies all over the internet before listing them onto job boards. Leading job boards today are assisted by such aggregators and job automation services to keep their job postings updated and highly customized.
Propellum’s intelligent job wrapping tools exclusively find and post vacancies on their clients’ online platforms. Despite its burgeoning portfolio of clients, Propellum is renowned for its attention to detail regarding the quality of its job postings. The wrapping process is automated so that open vacancies from corporate career sites can be posted immediately on the job boards when they emerge online. Propellum’s famed customer services department works round the clock to resolve any client grievances in the shortest amount of time.
Propellum’s digital tools are fully compatible with recruitment systems, such as the Applicant Tracking System (ATS) and others, used by several organizations for candidate recruitment and monitoring purposes. As a result, Propellum’s job board aggregator tool can work in perfect sync with their clients’ IT networks. Customization and high levels of IT integration allow Propellum to provide high-quality services to job boards all over Europe.
Some of Propellum’s job automation services include job crawlers - independent algorithms that scan the entire internet in a matter of seconds before enlisting high-quality job posts on their clients’ job sites. Apart from that, Propellum’s Mega Wrap uses a powerful job parser technology to post thousands of jobs on job boards at once. As a result, job boards can scale quickly on occasions when the demand for jobs is high online.
As Europe recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals who are out of a job will be seeking employment through various online platforms, including job boards. Even individuals who are currently employed will be looking for better job opportunities elsewhere. Propellum has positioned itself in the market as a premium quality service that allows job boards to scale at pace. Job boards that scale quickly and provide the necessary choices to their users will be able to draw the maximum amount of web traffic on their online platforms.
Speaking about the company’s European foray, Richard Fernandes, Vice President, Propellum, says, “Europe has always been an exciting market for recruitment sites and job aggregation in general. We are happy to establish our presence in this market and work with some of the biggest job boards there.”
