RHSB Promotes Stacie Rand to Assistant Vice President, Commercial Quality Coordinator
Dallas, TX, July 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Roach Howard Smith & Barton (RHSB) is pleased to announce the promotion of Stacie Rand to Assistant Vice President in the role of Commercial Quality Coordinator. Stacie joined RHSB in 2012 as a commercial lines Account Manager and then was promoted to Senior Account Manager in 2014. In this new position Stacie will provide leadership for the commercial property and casualty service teams. She has extensive knowledge of agency procedures and automation solutions and excels in providing training to employees. Stacie will also continue her role as Senior Account Manager maintaining the client relationships, providing superior customer service, responding to coverage inquiries, and risk management needs. While Stacie handles different types of insurance risks with many industries, Real Estate is her area of specialty.
“I am excited and grateful for my new role at RSHB. I am looking forward to this opportunity to do what I love the most, training and mentoring the future of our industry,” says Stacie Rand.
She has worked in insurance industry for over 20 years in various roles. Stacie began her career in personal lines with an insurance company in 1997 and transitioned to commercial insurance with a retail agent in 1999 handling claims. Working for a retail agent allowed her knowledge of coverage and the industry to expand, eventually being promoted to manager overseeing a Commercial Lines Team.
“Stacie is a true asset to RHSB, her knowledge and ability to teach others is exceptional. She will excel in this role, we are very fortunate to have her on our team,” says Shellie Croy, VP Property & Casualty Operations.
About RHSB: Roach Howard Smith & Barton (RHSB) is an independent insurance broker providing business insurance and risk management solutions to companies of all sizes and personal insurance to individuals and families. RHSB is North Texas partner of Assurex Global, an exclusive partnership of the most prominent independent agents and brokers in the world. Visit rhsb.com for more information.
