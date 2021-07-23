ThoughtWorld Invites You to Join the Next Evolution of Social Media
The research tool that just might save social media.
Irvine, CA, July 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ThoughtWorld, Inc. is pleased to announce it has opened to the general public for an alpha test.
The creators of ThoughtWorld (thoughtworld.com), designed an innovative online space where people can safely and anonymously share their thoughts, see what others think, and add real value to public conversation.
ThoughtWorld Founder and CEO Robert Ming created this breathtaking tool as a way to cut through the clutter found on most social media platforms. The goal is to encourage honest engagement and collaboration.
“Many people don’t feel safe sharing their true thoughts or opinions online anymore,” Ming says. “Comment trails often go nowhere and end in virtual shouting matches or grandstanding that don’t help people understand issues better or form educated opinions. ThoughtWorld is the alternative.”
You have to see ThoughtWorld to believe it. The immersive platform feels like a 3D gaming environment where popular thoughts rise like a mountain and unpopular thoughts sink as the program renders a stunning horizon.
“The ThoughtWorld landscape reshapes every night to reflect changes in public opinion, which makes an amazing opportunity to use art to engage people in meaningful thought, as well as an incredible, and worthwhile challenge for our artists,” says Eric Browning, Creative Director.
ThoughtWorld promises to never become a space for trolling, profanity, pornography and calls to violence because the platform is curated to help its anonymous users write clear thoughts, and preserve an engaging user experience. Beyond those exclusions, ThoughtWorld, does not filter based on content.
To join the Alpha Test simply go to ThoughtWorld.com, sign up, and start interacting with thoughts.
Press Contact: Lessie Russell, Chief Customer Officer
LRussell@thoughtworld.com
615.586.3444
