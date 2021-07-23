Builders Site Protection, Provider of Surface Protection, Now Offers a Full Range of Shoe Covers
Builders Site Protection is excited to announce that they now carry an entire suite of shoe covers. These shoe covers are a fantastic floor protection or sanitary supply for anything ranging from construction to healthcare.
Bend, OR, July 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Builders Site Protection, a supplier of temporary surface protection products, is excited to announce that they now provide polyethylene plastic shoe covers. These popular shoe covers have been in extremely limited supply due to the pandemic; however, they are once again commercially available for sale.
Plastic based polyethylene shoe covers are the most common water resistant shoe covers available. Reusable, seamless, and long lasting, these plastic shoe covers provide long term protection from liquids, dirt, and chemicals. These shoe covers also feature diamond plated bottoms, ensure that they are slip resistant even in wet conditions.
Beyond plastic shoe covers, there are also cloth and Tyvek-based options that may best suit a jobsite’s needs. Cloth polypropylene shoe covers are the lowest cost option and are commonly used everywhere from hospitals to residential home showings. They are soft to the touch, easy to apply, and are a great way to keep floors clean with the added convenience that disposability provides.
On the other end of the spectrum, Tyvek shoe covers are the most durable shoe covers available. They are waterproof, large in size, and extremely tear resistant – making them ideal for tough commercial jobsite work. These shoe covers are capable of long-term daily use.
Shoe Covers are an affordable and easy to use method of protecting floors. When used in conjunction with other surface protection products, builders and homeowners alike can confidently ensure that their new floors are clean and damage free. When paired with anything from breathable Surface Liner Vapor to durable Tuf-Guard, shoe covers are a worthwhile floor protection investment.
In addition to Shoe Covers, Builders Site Protection offers numerous unique and effective products for surface protection and dust control. For further information about Builders Site Protection’s surface protection and dust control products, please call Steven Mullen-Ley at (866) 788-6886, email Steven at sales@buildsitepro.com, or visit the website at www.buildsitepro.com.
Builders Site Protection is a woman-owned supplier of surface protection and dust control. President and C.E.O. Patricia Mullen founded the company to manufacture environmentally-friendly alternatives to the sparse selection of surface protection products available to the construction trades. Builders Site Protection is a certified disadvantaged business (WBE/DBE) committed to providing superior surface protection products and unparalleled customer service. For more information, visit their website at www.buildsitepro.com
