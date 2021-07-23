NuvOx Pharma Announces Issuance of New Patent Covering a New Method of Treating Cancer Utilizing Lead Drug Candidate NanO2TM
Tucson, AZ, July 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NuvOx Pharma, a privately-held clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Tucson, Arizona, has further expanded its patent portfolio in oxygen therapeutics with the issuance of US Patent No. 10946097, “Fractionated radiotherapy and chemotherapy with an oxygen therapeutic,” describing a new method of treating cancer utilizing Company’s lead drug candidate, NanO2TM, and its administration to reverse tumor hypoxia. The Company is developing NanO2 in mid-stage clinical trials for the treatment of stroke, glioblastoma (brain cancer) and respiratory distress.
“In our successful Phase Ib/II clinical trial in glioblastoma patients, we demonstrated that NanO2 was safe and reversed hypoxia within the glioblastoma tumors,” said Dr. Evan Unger, CEO of NuvOx and inventor on this and over 120 other issued US Patents. “Since radiation works by activating oxygen in tumor tissue, hypoxic cancers are radiation resistant. The glioblastoma patients treated with NanO2 plus radiation had improved survival compared to historical control. Given the preliminary efficacy observation, further study is warranted.”
Tumor hypoxia, or low oxygen levels within cancer tissue, which is very common, is caused by aberrant blood vessels within tumor tissue. This results in low oxygen levels, which is a major impediment to effective cancer treatments. Under hypoxic conditions, low oxygen levels cause tumors to be more aggressive and adversely affect the response to common cancer treatments including radiation, chemotherapy and immunotherapy.
NuvOx addresses tumor hypoxia with its development stage product, NanO2, which efficiently delivers oxygen to hypoxic tissues. NuvOx intends to conduct a larger Phase II trial in glioblastoma patients testing the ability of NanO2 to augment the effects of chemoradiation. The goal is to improve survival outcomes in these patients. The Phase II trial is supported by a $3 million grant from the National Cancer Institute.
NuvOx Pharma is a privately held clinical stage biotechnology commercializing its hypoxia and nanodroplet-based technology platform with the goal disrupting the treatment paradigms in a wide range of unmet therapeutic needs, much to the benefit of millions of patients world-wide suffering from stroke, COVID-related respiratory distress, brain cancer and others. For further information, visit www.nuvoxpharma.com or contact Evan Unger, MD at eunger@nuvoxpharma.com.
Disclaimer: Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Actual events or results may differ substantially as a result of risks and uncertainties facing us. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations as of the date of these statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.
