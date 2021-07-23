Transfinder Wins NYAPT’s President’s Award
Transfinder Honored for Best Practices Webinars
Schenectady, NY, July 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Transfinder Corporation was honored to receive, during New York Association for Pupil Transportation’s Summer Conference and Trade Show, its President’s Award for its Best Practices webinar series held early on as schools shut down in the midst of the pandemic.
NYAPT and Transfinder have partnered on the series titled, “NYS: Best Practices: Navigating Uncharted Territory Caused by COVID-19” since April 2020. The series initially was every other week and currently is monthly, dealing with reopening school, dealing with driver shortages and other issues school transportation leaders deal with daily.
The award recognized Transfinder for its “partnership in producing webinars over the past year to inform and educate NYAPT members of important industry topics during the COVID-19 pandemic. Communication with the industry on timely topics is of utmost importance and was made more difficult during the pandemic shutdowns. The Transfinder/NYAPT webinar productions produced to keep the industry informed is an invaluable service to our members during these unprecedented times.”
“At a time when there was so much uncertainty at the start of the pandemic, NYAPT and Transfinder partnered together on webinars to not only inform transportation leaders but also to encourage them that they were not alone,” said NYAPT President Ted Nugent. “These webinars were and continue to be very popular because transportation leaders learn from their peers to overcome obstacles. Transfinder has been an invaluable partner in making these webinars ‘must attend’ events and that is why we are honored to present them with the NYAPT President’s Award.”
Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella said it was an honor to receive the recognition and praised NYAPT’s leadership during these challenging times.
“Transfinder is grateful to receive this award and we are even more grateful for the relationship we have with NYAPT,” Civitella said. “This webinar series hit a chord with everyone in school transportation, including many who are outside of New York state who attend these webinars. NYAPT stepped up at a time when the need was great. We are honored to join forces with such a great partner as these webinars continue.”
To learn more about future Transfinder-NYAPT webinars, please visit Transfinder's website.
About Transfinder
Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a national leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts and adult care facilities. Transfinder, an Inc. magazine “fastest-growing company” for 11 consecutive years, has offices in Austin, Texas, and Shanghai, China. The software company, named a Best Place to Work and Top Workplace, develops and supports routing and scheduling solutions for optimal transportation logistics.
Contact
Rick D'Errico
518-723-8303
www.transfinder.com
440 State St.
Schenectady, NY 12305
Categories