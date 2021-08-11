Testudaan.com Founder’s 10-Year-Old Son Has Written His First Novel and is Planning to Write More
A new fantasy adventure is developed and influenced by copious reading during pandemic.
Boston, MA, August 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Taking his exuberance for reading stories of magic fantastic adventures, 10-year-old Samarth Tyagi decided to create his own world of adventure and has recently published the first in what he plans to be series of novels. In "Loyle Cupcott and the Dragon’s Myth," three friends come together in a mysterious magical place as they discover a shared family legacy of being orphans through the terrible deeds of one of the most notorious criminals.
“I really liked developing this world and hope others will like it too,” Samarth said. “After reading a lot of books, especially in the last year, I tried to create characters and a story that would connect with other kids with similar interests.”
Living in New Delhi, India, with his parents and one sibling, Samarth is heading into the 6th grade in the new school year. Last year he was head boy of his school where he actively participates in school activities. He also plays football and is a major fan of the sport.
During the pandemic year of 2020, he read more than 50 books of a variety of genres with an emphasis on fantasy, science fiction and adventure. These were a wonderful escape, but they also led to him to ambitiously create his own characters and experiences to share with others.
“With all his interests like reading, sports and music, Samarth always seems to find ways to prove that learning never stops,” said his mother, Dr. Seema Tyagi, who is founder and director of testudaan.com. “I’m proud of the independent effort he put into building this story for his first novel.”
Within this fantasy adventure we follow the exploits of three fast friends who have come together based on shared family tragedies. Readers are introduced to this world through Loyle who is living a less than ordinary life and finds himself caught up in this new world with so much to discover. He and his new friends, Robert, and Mary, become enrolled in the wizardry school called LionHeart, but that’s just the tale’s start. Their journey requires them to learn so much about themselves, the situation they have been thrown into, and ultimately the destiny they will face.
The story told here is the first part of a series as this trio of friends build an understanding about this new world of magic and how they ultimately catch on that they will have to confront many evil doers in the process – including the one who controls them all.
Learn more or contact the author through:
Dr. Seema Tyagi
kuldeep.tyagi@testudaan.com
India: +91 9711612068 | USA:+1-901-286-1890
The book is available for ordering:
- Notion Press
- Amazon India
- Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Version
See some of the social media:
- Facebook
- Twitter
- Goodreads
