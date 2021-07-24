HoduSoft enters UAE Communications Software Market
Leading communication products maker HoduSoft, today announced its foray into the UAE region with contact center software HoduCC.
Denver, CO, July 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- HoduSoft onboarded Masafa Investments LLC, a multifaceted business conglomerate that owns a diverse portfolio of successful brands, facilitated by channel partner Systech. With the entry in the UAE, the HoduSoft brand is now present in 34 countries.
“This is a significant milestone for us, marking our entry into the UAE region. The move is aligned with our market expansion plans of the HoduCC contact and call center software, to make it a global brand. We are happy that our innovative products are finding acceptance worldwide. Credit also goes to our customers and channel partners, who have always shown trust in HoduSoft products,” company Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer, Kartik Khambhati, said on the latest development.
HoduCC is an omnichannel contact and call center software. The feature-rich software has Voice, Video, Email, SMS, Live Chat features that support secure, intelligent and advanced communication needs of contact center operators. The software also features cutting-edge auto dialers that automates tasks such as predictive dialer, progressive dialer and preview dialer. With a host of in-built tools and add-on integrations, HoduCC is an ideal companion for remote and hybrid work.
“The HoduSoft team has been working tirelessly to keep up with changing business needs of our customers during the Covid-19 pandemic. We endeavour to serve our customers to help them achieve their business goals in a dynamic environment. HoduCC helps to connect and collaborate remotely, so business operations are not affected,” he added.
HoduCC is a widely used contact center software trusted by over 200 customers across the globe.
About HoduSoft:
HoduSoft is an India-headquartered Unified Communications software company. Incorporated in 2015, HoduSoft builds quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software makers offering world-class communication products at unmatched value for companies of all sizes. The latest Gartner Digital Markets report features HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact and call center software as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording solutions. Other quality software products in the HoduSoft suite include HoduPBX, HoduBlast and HoduConf that render personal, intelligent, and delightful customer experiences.
These include HoduPBX, HoduBlast and HoduConf. Hodusoft offers a multi-application ecosystem that renders personal, intelligent, and delightful customer experiences.
HoduPBX software is the VoIP IP PBX software, which supports a unified platform that helps in improving productivity and facilitates smooth business communication throughout the world, resulting in faster ROI. It is capable of effectively handling the concurrent and large volume of calls along with fused in enterprise communication as per the need of the current environment.
HoduBlast is an automated Voice & SMS Broadcasting software for digital voice messaging. The multi-tenant version can be used to provide the Voice & SMS broadcasting services to your clients. This software allows you to run campaigns, event promotions, organize surveys and polls, send reminders, warnings, or reports. Also, you will be able to communicate efficiently with customers who do not have access to social media, email or text messages.
HoduConf is a cost-effective business conferencing product. It is a robust audio conferencing software built for business collaboration. An all-in-one solution to manage everything, right from small interactive meetings to large engaging webinars.
https://hodusoft.com
For media enquiries:
Name : Kartik Khambhati
Email : sales@hodusoft
Phone: 707-708-4638
