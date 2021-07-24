Vishay Wet Tantalum Capacitors for Oil Exploration, Military and Aerospace Applications is Released by New Yorker Electronics
New Vishay Intertechnology SMD HI-TMP Wet Tantalum Capacitors Save Board Space and Feature Operation to +200°C, Increased Thermal Shock Capabilities and Longer Life to 2,000 Hours
Northvale, NJ, July 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TMP Wet Tantalum Capacitors with high operating temperatures to +200°C in the compact C case code. Featuring a glass-to-tantalum hermetic seal and a long life rated to 2,000 hours, it offers a smaller size and footprint than equivalent through-hole and over-molded high temperature devices. The T24 series is designed to utilize board space more efficiently and deliver increased reliability for oil exploration, military and aerospace radar applications.
Measuring 9 x 7.1 x 7.4mm, the Vishay Wet Tantalum capacitors released by New Yorker Electronics have been optimized for timing, filtering, energy hold-up and pulse power applications. They offer improved thermal shock capability to 300 cycles and provide a longer life of 2,000 hours at +200°C, eliminating the need to utilize larger through-hole devices in demanding environments.
The T24 series features 200°C derated voltage ratings of 45VDC and 75VDC, with capacitance values of 33µF and 10µF, respectively, and capacitance tolerance of ± 10% and ± 20% standard. The devices operate over a temperature range of -55°C to +85°C, to +200°C with voltage derating and provide maximum ESR down to 2.5Ω at 120Hz and +85°C. The capacitors are RoHS-compliant and halogen-free.
Features & Benefits:
· Advanced SMD packaging with high volumetric efficiency, patents pending
· Enhanced performance, high reliability design
· SMD, 100 % tin (RoHS-compliant)
· Mounting: surface-mount
· Increased thermal shock capability of 300 cycles
Applications:
· Oil Exploration
· Avionics
· Aerospace
· Applications where > 150°C operation is required
Samples and production quantities of the T24 series are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks. New Yorker Electronics supplies Vishay discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors).
Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace and medical markets.
About New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).
Categories