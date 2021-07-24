North Texas Fiber and Log Cabin, TX to Build Joint Fiber Network
North Texas Fiber has entered into an agreement to bring FTTH (fiber to the home) to all residents and businesses in and around Log Cabin, TX. Log Cabin sits on Cedar Creek Lake, 80 miles east of Dallas. An RDOF participant, North Texas Fiber of Dallas, TX has multiple towns in East Texas to complete new fiber networks.
Dallas, TX, July 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- North Texas Fiber has entered into an agreement to bring FTTH (fiber to the home) to all residents and businesses in and around Log Cabin, TX. Having won parts of the RDOF auction, North Texas Fiber is obligated in areas of East Texas already, including Tyler, Kilgore, Athens, Malakoff, Palestine, Whitehouse, Bullard and Longview. North Texas Fiber runs the most modern network in the Dallas Metroplex, handling big internet for American Airlines, Home Depot, McDonald’s and many other companies, large and small.
Log Cabin’s mayor, Jennifer Williams and the entire council voted unanimously to approve a plan to bring fiber into a town starved for internet capacity. Kris Keele, Chief Technology Officer, addressed the council and took questions from the audience concerning their expectations on timing and costs. “This is one of many areas we can truly assist with game-changing internet capacities only found in big cities. We expect to be here within a year or so, and look to continue to partner with the City of Log Cabin for years to come. The support of the mayor and her capable staff has made this an easy decision for us,” Keele explained.
North Texas Fiber, with internet capacity in Athens from its Dallas fiber ring, will bring fiber out from Athens, delivering internet to several underserved towns in the Cedar Creek Lake area of East Texas.
North Texas Fiber, Inc., a Texas incorporation with principle offices in Dallas, continues to grow in importance to the communities served. Dallas’ Deep Ellum, West End, Addison, Frisco, Plano, Grand Prairie, Little Elm, Lake Lewisville, Carrollton and Irving continue to grow the company’s fiber footprint. North Texas Fiber expects to play a continuing role in rural fiber telephony. Dallas’ Nick Costas is president of the company.
North Texas Fiber Contact
Chelsey Moore
chelsey@northtexasfiber.com
Log Cabin is located in western Henderson County, bordered to the south by Caney City. Texas State Highway 198 passes through the west side of Log Cabin, leading northwest 14 miles to Mabank and south 4 miles (6 km) to Malakoff. All these towns support Lake Cedar Creek. Athens, the Henderson county seat, is 13 miles east. Log Cabin is run by Mayor Jennifer Williams.
Log Cabin, TX Contact
Leara Thorpe
CitySecretary@logcabin.texas.gov
Log Cabin is located in western Henderson County, bordered to the south by Caney City. Texas State Highway 198 passes through the west side of Log Cabin, leading northwest 14 miles to Mabank and south 4 miles (6 km) to Malakoff. All these towns support Lake Cedar Creek. Athens, the Henderson county seat, is 13 miles east. Log Cabin is run by Mayor Jennifer Williams.
