Jason Brock's New Single Sweetens the Pot with Locally Sourced Honey
"Honey From the Queen" is a metaphor combining the love of Rock and Roll with the love of Blue Ridge Honey
Ventura, CA, July 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Honey has a lot of tasty connotations, not least of which is the feeling of love and bliss that keeps you coming back for more. That’s what Jason Brock’s recently released single “Honey From The Queen” is about, Jason Brock's New Single Sweetens the Pot with Local Honey and the song is being promoted with Blue Ridge Honey, a small family owned business that sells it’s locally produced products at farm stands and farmers markets all over Ventura County and all over the globe online.
“I love local, I love honey, and I love art,” Brock commented, “and the mason jars of honey that come with my new single are a tasty combination of those passions.” He continued, “It’s reusable, renewable, raw rock and roll sweetness.”
When Blue Ridge Honey found out about Brock’s jars of rock and roll honey, they were quick to point out that honey doesn’t actually come from the queen bee. The song’s lyrical content is more a metaphor for the desire that honey represents and not the biology of how a bee colony operates.
“We work very closely with our local bees because, well, my husband and I are beekeepers,” stated Blue Ridge representative Wendy Mitchell, “and it's important for us to educate the public about how and why bees are so important to our ecology.” She continued, “We do love that local artists like Jason are in love with our honey, and who knows, maybe there are some bees out there that like rock and roll,” she said with a smile.
Even though honey isn’t produced by the queen, you can still honor the queen and her colony by drizzling this locally sourced Ventura honey on your next meal, knowing it supports local bees, farmers and artists.
Honey From the Queen honey jars are available with the purchase of a high quality digital download purchase of the song at Jason Brock’s Bandcamp page, and include stickers design by Ventura artist Greg Bach. The honey is locally sourced directly from Blue Ridge Honey and information about their products can be found at their website.
Honey From The Queen was recently released across all major online distribution channels. The single features David Uosikkinen (The Hooters) on drums and Kenny Aaronson (Bob Dylan, Joan Jett) on bass. It was mixed and mastered by Dave Downham at Gradwell House recording.
Jason Brock is a career musician and artist, currently serving on the Board of the Ventura Artists’ Union, and also serves as an administrator of ccMixer.org. He’s participated in many climate activist events, including the People’s Climate March in NYC. Over his career he has recorded and released numerous records, working with Grammy award winning artists John Jones and Steve Ferrone, along with MP3.com artist Emily Richards, and original bands Orangehand, Maximum R.O.A.C.H. and The Art City Monsters.
Contact
Ventura Artists' UnionContact
Ebeth Feldman
805-765-1892
ventura-artists-union.org
