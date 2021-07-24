Debra Lichter Sells Longboat Key, Florida, Waterfront Property
Real Estate Broker Debra Lichter Represented the Buyer in the $7.5 Million Sale of a Longboat Key, Florida, Waterfront Home
Sarasota, FL, July 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Debra Lichter, Broker/Owner of Sarasota Beach-to-Bay, Inc., represented the buyer in the sale of a $7.5 million home at 600 Wedge Lane in the prestigious Country Club Shores neighborhood on Longboat Key.
Bev Murray, Broker-Associate with Berkshire Hathaway, represented the sellers, who are developers of luxury homes in London, U.K..
Situated on Sarasota Bay, with expansive views across the bay to the downtown Sarasota skyline and Ringling Bridge, the 4,553-square-foot, award-winning coastal contemporary home, known as the Summer House, was built by Murray Homes in 2016.
Brilliant architecture and luxury features include sliding walls of glass opening to spacious terraces on all sides, an infinity edge pool, and a 60-foot dock with boat lift and hydraulic platform. Smart-home technology operates the home from anywhere in the world.
Lichter is a multimillion-dollar producer and luxury waterfront specialist with experience in Florida real estate development, investment and residential sales. She is a Realtor Emeritus, “Best of Zillow” Premier Agent, 2018 Chair and 2017 Vice Chair of the Realtor-Attorney Joint Committee, BAR Association Grievance Committee member (2019-2021) and Sarasota Crew Founding Booster President. Her service to the industry has earned her the President’s Award from the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Lichter can be reached at (941) 350-7104 or debralichter@gmail.com. Website: http://www.sarasotabeachtobay.com.
Bev Murray, Broker-Associate with Berkshire Hathaway, represented the sellers, who are developers of luxury homes in London, U.K..
Situated on Sarasota Bay, with expansive views across the bay to the downtown Sarasota skyline and Ringling Bridge, the 4,553-square-foot, award-winning coastal contemporary home, known as the Summer House, was built by Murray Homes in 2016.
Brilliant architecture and luxury features include sliding walls of glass opening to spacious terraces on all sides, an infinity edge pool, and a 60-foot dock with boat lift and hydraulic platform. Smart-home technology operates the home from anywhere in the world.
Lichter is a multimillion-dollar producer and luxury waterfront specialist with experience in Florida real estate development, investment and residential sales. She is a Realtor Emeritus, “Best of Zillow” Premier Agent, 2018 Chair and 2017 Vice Chair of the Realtor-Attorney Joint Committee, BAR Association Grievance Committee member (2019-2021) and Sarasota Crew Founding Booster President. Her service to the industry has earned her the President’s Award from the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Lichter can be reached at (941) 350-7104 or debralichter@gmail.com. Website: http://www.sarasotabeachtobay.com.
Contact
Sarasota Beach-to-Bay, Inc.Contact
Debra Lichter
(941) 350-7104
www.sarasotabeachtobay.com
Media Contact: Thomas & Brannan Communications, (941) 355-3006
Debra Lichter
(941) 350-7104
www.sarasotabeachtobay.com
Media Contact: Thomas & Brannan Communications, (941) 355-3006
Categories