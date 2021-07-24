Jeffrey Reali Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Jeffrey Reali Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Downtown Sarasota, Florida, Office
Sarasota, FL, July 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Jeffrey Reali has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Realtor in the downtown Sarasota office. He joins Carla Bailey to form the Coastal Connect Group, a Realtor team specializing in residential and investment properties.
Reali has 20 years of real estate experience, including serving as Broker-Owner of Reali Realty in Portland, Maine. Prior to forming his own brokerage, he was an agent with RE/MAX, where he earned membership in the 100% Club, and Coldwell Banker, where he earned Rookie of the Year and the Sterling Award for top producers.
Reali grew up working in his family’s businesses, which included 50 restaurants, a bakery and a wholesale operation. He has built and renovated several homes, gaining extensive knowledge of construction, and enjoys keeping abreast of local market trends. He donates his time during the holidays to cook for the homeless, elderly and for Wreaths Across America honoring fallen soldiers. Every year in August, he cooks at the Italian American Festival in Portland, Maine. He enjoys hiking, biking, boating and walking his French bulldog.
The Sarasota office is located at 1500 State Street. Reali can be reached at (207) 671-4091 or Jeff.Carla@coastalconnectgroup.com.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Platinum RealtyContact
Bryan Guentner
941-929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com
