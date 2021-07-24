Carla Bailey Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Carla Bailey Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Downtown Sarasota, Florida, Office
Sarasota, FL, July 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Carla Bailey has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Realtor in the downtown Sarasota office. She joins Jeffrey Reali to form the Coastal Connect Group, a Realtor team specializing in residential and investment properties.
Originally from West Virginia, Bailey moved to Sarasota in 2021. She graduated from West Virginia University in 1995 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. While working as a registered nurse, Bailey also pursued a dream of obtaining her West Virginia real estate license, investing in rehab properties, as well as personally maintaining and managing those properties. She is a licensed real estate agent in West Virginia and Florida, and holds the Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) and GREEN sustainable property designations. She is known for her honest, caring and attentive disposition, and would love to help you pursue any real estate needs you may have.
Bailey has been involved with Medbrook Children’s Charity for 20 years and the Clarksburg League for Service for 25 years, both in Bridgeport, West Virginia. She enjoys traveling, music, meeting new people, and spending time with family and friends.
The Sarasota office is located at 1500 State Street. Bailey can be reached at (304) 669-5250 or carlabrn95@yahoo.com.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Bryan Guentner
941-929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
