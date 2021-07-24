Office of California Governor Gavin Newsom, AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan, LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky Among 2021 Mentors for Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows Program
New York, NY, July 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Office of California Governor Gavin Newsom, AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan, LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago CEO Dr. Tom Shanley and Civic Nation CEO Kyle Lierman will each host and mentor a member of the fifth cohort of Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows in summer 2021.
The Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows Program was established to select outstanding Posse Scholars in their second year of college to receive a generous stipend and a prestigious summer internship with a leader in one of the following industries: arts, media & entertainment, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), law & government, education & nonprofit, and business & finance.
The 2021 Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows are Posse Scholars who have achieved academic excellence and demonstrated exceptional leadership potential. Their summer mentorship pairings are:
David Barbier Jr. (Syracuse University '22) from Miami, Florida
with AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan
Genesis Bernardin (Davidson College '22) from Miami, Florida
with LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky
Nathalie Boadi (Northwestern University '22) from Los Angeles, California
with Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago CEO Dr. Tom Shanley
Jerra Holdip (Bucknell University, '22) from Washington, D.C.
with Civic Nation CEO Kyle Lierman
Emma Tavangari (University of California, Berkeley '22) from Los Angeles, California
with The Office of Gavin Newsom, Governor of California
The Posse Foundation launched the Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows Program in 2017 in recognition of ValueAct Capital CEO Jeff Ubben, who served as Posse’s board chair from 2007 to 2016. During Ubben’s decade of service, he helped the organization establish 47 new college partnerships, double the number of Posse cities from five to ten, and build the organization’s assets to nearly $80 million.
About The Posse Foundation
Since 1989, The Posse Foundation has identified, recruited and trained more than 10,000 public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership. These students - many of whom might have been overlooked by traditional college selection processes - have received a total of $1.6 billion in full-tuition leadership scholarships from Posse’s partner colleges since the program’s inception. Posse extends to these students the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence by placing them in supportive, multicultural teams - Posses - of 10 students. Posse Scholars persist and graduate at a rate of 90 percent and make a visible difference on campus and throughout their professional careers.
For more about The Posse Foundation, visit possefoundation.org.
The Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows Program was established to select outstanding Posse Scholars in their second year of college to receive a generous stipend and a prestigious summer internship with a leader in one of the following industries: arts, media & entertainment, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), law & government, education & nonprofit, and business & finance.
The 2021 Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows are Posse Scholars who have achieved academic excellence and demonstrated exceptional leadership potential. Their summer mentorship pairings are:
David Barbier Jr. (Syracuse University '22) from Miami, Florida
with AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan
Genesis Bernardin (Davidson College '22) from Miami, Florida
with LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky
Nathalie Boadi (Northwestern University '22) from Los Angeles, California
with Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago CEO Dr. Tom Shanley
Jerra Holdip (Bucknell University, '22) from Washington, D.C.
with Civic Nation CEO Kyle Lierman
Emma Tavangari (University of California, Berkeley '22) from Los Angeles, California
with The Office of Gavin Newsom, Governor of California
The Posse Foundation launched the Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows Program in 2017 in recognition of ValueAct Capital CEO Jeff Ubben, who served as Posse’s board chair from 2007 to 2016. During Ubben’s decade of service, he helped the organization establish 47 new college partnerships, double the number of Posse cities from five to ten, and build the organization’s assets to nearly $80 million.
About The Posse Foundation
Since 1989, The Posse Foundation has identified, recruited and trained more than 10,000 public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership. These students - many of whom might have been overlooked by traditional college selection processes - have received a total of $1.6 billion in full-tuition leadership scholarships from Posse’s partner colleges since the program’s inception. Posse extends to these students the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence by placing them in supportive, multicultural teams - Posses - of 10 students. Posse Scholars persist and graduate at a rate of 90 percent and make a visible difference on campus and throughout their professional careers.
For more about The Posse Foundation, visit possefoundation.org.
Contact
The Posse FoundationContact
Rassan Salandy
212-405-1691
possefoundation.org
Rassan Salandy
212-405-1691
possefoundation.org
Categories