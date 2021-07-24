Garrett Danner Joins Bancap Self Storage Group
"#1 Self Storage Broker in California" Grows to Better Serve the Industry
Laguna Beach, CA, July 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Bancap Self Storage Group, Inc., the "#1 Self Storage Broker in California," recently announced the addition of Garrett Danner to support the firm’s success in serving the self-storage industry.
Danner brings a proven track record of hard work and success in both real estate finance and college athletics. He most recently worked with CBRE Capital Markets where he served as Vice President of Debt & Structured Finance assisting numerous institutional and family-owned clients with their real estate financing endeavors. Beginning his real estate career in 2015, Danner has continued to pursue the high standards, hard work, and passionate mentality that have produced high levels of success for him and his “teammates” in all areas of life.
Garrett is a graduate of the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) where he received his degree in International Relations/Political Science with an emphasis in Economics. He was also Captain of the UCLA Division I Men’s Water Polo Team where he led the team to two back-to-back NCAA Championships. Personally, he was awarded both NCAA Player of the Year and the Peter J. Cutino Award, considered water polo’s equivalent of the Heisman Award. Danner went on to receive a full scholarship award and his master’s degree in Business Management and Finance from the Durham University Business School in the United Kingdom, ranked in the top 50 in the world.
“I am thrilled to have Garrett join our team,” said Dean Keller, President of Bancap Self Storage Group. “He will be a great asset to our company and clients as we increase our market presence while upholding the highest standards, values and results our company is known for.”
Danner will work closely with Keller in serving the industry and ensuring their clients obtain the best results possible in the sales and acquisitions of storage properties throughout California. Garrett is committed to upholding Bancap’s highest standards of service, attentiveness, and success in the industry.
In addition to his real estate career, Garrett is an overall outdoorsman who enjoys traveling and cheering on his favorite sports teams.
Bancap Self Storage Group is one of the top self-storage specialist brokers in the industry with a track record of over $1.4 billion in completed self storage sales. Dean Keller, the firm’s president and co-founder, has specialized in self-storage investments for over 35 years.
For more information, contact Bancap Self Storage Group at info@bancapselfstorage.com, or call Dean Keller at 949-715-2233 or visit the company web site at www.bancapselfstorage.com.
Contact
Bancap Self Storage Group, Inc.Contact
Dean Keller
949-715-2233
www.BancapSelfStorage.com
