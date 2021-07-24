Life Coach Luke Benoit Discusses New Recovery Book “All Storms Pass 2-Rain And Fire” on Daniel G. Garza Podcast ("Put It Together Conversations”) (7/27 @ 5pm)
Los Angeles, CA, July 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- “If anyone ever told you that you were anything less than wonderful...they lied.” - Statement of High Self-Esteem, "All Storms Pass: The Anti-Meditation Series" by Luke Benoit
On Tues., July 27 at 5p.m., Life Coach Author Luke Benoit will be a guest on Daniel G. Garza’s “Put It Together Conversations” live streaming podcast to discuss his newly released second book in his "All Storms Pass: The Anti-Meditation" series, subtitled, "Rain and Fire." The podcast will be streamed to Garza’s YouTube Channel, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn sites.
Blogger Marlan Warren caught up with Luke Benoit to discuss both books in the series. The following is an excerpt from the full interview posted on Warren’s L.A. Now & Then blog [https://losangelesnowthen.blogspot.com/2021/06/book-review-all-storms-pass-anti.html].
Interview with Author/Life Coach Luke Benoit
Q – How were the anti-meditations born?
A - I started writing these meditations as teaching tools and springboards for discussion in some groups that I was running. Initially, they were short and more like 12-Step slogans. They eventually took on a life of their own, and expanded until they assembled themselves into "All Storms Pass: The Anti-Meditation," the first book in the series.
Q - How would you classify the Anti-Meditations books?
A - They are about recovery from trauma with many 12-Step and Codependency references. Truthfully, they are intended for anyone they might help. They are their own animal in that way and hard to classify. But there is probably something in the books for almost anyone.
Q - What was the best experience you had launching the first book?
A - Hearing people from all walks of life say how much the book has impacted them. That has always been amazing and incredibly gratifying. It’s very humbling, yet it also makes me very proud to be the channel.
Q - How would you suggest a reader in need of recovery approach these books?
A - I would say have no expectations. “The Statement of High Self-Esteem” that opens the book is extremely powerful and resonates throughout. With the other entries, I think it’s a sort of “take what you like and leave the rest” kind of experience. Let what hits you hit you. What moves you move you.
Q - There’s humor in the books. What is your relationship to humor professionally and personally?
A - The idea that sometimes you have to laugh to keep from crying is a very powerful concept. I come from very sarcastic people and the energy of that definitely informs me as a person, a writer, and even a coach. There is something always very appealing to me about a Gestalt-ish confrontation that involves humor. It can be really eye-opening for us all.
Q - You are both a professional life coach and hypnotist. Does the latter influence your writing?
A - These anti-meditations are very purposely written in hypnotic and NLP language. Writing for me is always a trance process. I need to be ready and drop into it to be able to generate the work. Self-hypnosis is incredibly powerful and can do so much to unlock our potentials. We engage in it all the time, often unknowingly.
Q - Which is your favorite anti-meditation in "Rain and Fire"?
A - The one that really stands out for me is the one about the trapeze because I think it’s insightful about relationships.
Trapeze Flying [Excerpt]:
so he asked her:
So what would make
You think that this
Time would be different?
and she said:
"I just always
get distracted
by the
Daring Young Man
Trapeze Flying
when all I wanted
was something to
grab onto
so I could
Let Go
and someone to
catch me
Before I fall."
and he said:
“Then Why Didn't You
Grab My Hands?"
Q - How did you come up with the second book’s subtitle "Rain and Fire"?
A - Turbulence. The years during the writing of "Rain and Fire" were rough for me and full of all kinds of storms. Storms may come in many forms, but surviving them is the trick or key.
Both "All Storms Pass" are on Amazon: Luke Benoit Books
"Rain and Fire" Link:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0692222111
Website: https://sites.google.com/site/allstormspassantimeditations/
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/All-Storms-Pass-Recovery-Books-103573522010076/
“Conversations” Podcaster: Daniel G. Garza | danielggarza@hotmail
Website: https://thesobercurator.com/daniel-g-garza/
