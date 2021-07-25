Memorial Plastic Surgery’s Dr. Hsu and Dr. Roehl Among America’s Best Plastic Surgeons in 2021
Houston, TX plastic surgeons Dr. Patrick Hsu & Dr. Kendall Roehl were recognized by Newsweek as America's Best Plastic Surgeons for Liposuction & Breast Augmentation, respectively.
Houston, TX, July 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Patrick Hsu, M.D., F.A.C.S., and Kendall Roehl, M.D., F.A.C.S. of Memorial Plastic Surgery have been named among America's Best Plastic Surgeons in 2021 by Newsweek. The popular news magazine partnered with Statista Inc., a global market research and customer data company, and conducted a survey to find the best plastic surgeons among over a thousand specialists across the U.S.
A total of 387 plastic surgeons were listed in four categories: Breast Augmentation, Facelift, Liposuction, and Rhinoplasty. Dr. Hsu made the list for Liposuction, while Dr. Roehl was among those named for Breast Augmentation.
"It is an honor to be included in this list and to be in the company of such incredible professionals," shares Dr. Hsu. "It's an achievement for us at Memorial Plastic Surgery, and it encourages us to continue the work we're doing."
"To be recognized for what I’m passionate about is incredibly fulfilling. Being voted into this list is really a highlight in my career," adds Dr. Roehl.
Pursuing a common mission
In 2013, Dr. Patrick Hsu founded Memorial Plastic Surgery and dedicated his career to reconstructive care for breast cancer survivors. He is known for his revolutionary surgical approach, patient-centered care, and the ability to perform complex procedures that result in life-changing outcomes.
Dr. Hsu performs various surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures for men and women at Memorial Plastic Surgery, including Breast Augmentation, Brazilian Butt Lift, Tummy Tuck, and Liposuction.
In just a few years, Memorial Plastic Surgery has expanded to include some of the most prominent plastic surgeons in the country in the company’s team of experts - one of whom is Dr. Kendall Roehl.
Dr. Roehl joined the team in 2016 and, along with Dr. Hsu, opened the second Memorial Plastic Surgery office in Clear Lake, which she now manages. As one of the leading female board-certified plastic surgeons in Texas, Dr. Roehl is dedicated to surgical reconstruction of the breast and body, performing hundreds of DIEP flap surgeries and other breast-related procedures each year.
To schedule a consultation with Dr. Hsu and Dr. Roehl, visit www.memorialplasticsurgery.com.
About Memorial Plastic Surgery
Memorial Plastic Surgery is one of Texas’ leading plastic surgery clinics, with locations in both Houston and Clear Lake. Founded by Dr. Patrick Hsu in 2013, Memorial Plastic Surgery’s team of board-certified surgeons specializes in Aesthetic and Reconstructive surgery of the breast, face, and body, working with a diverse population of patients from around the world.
Memorial Plastic Surgery – Houston
8731 Katy Freeway, Suite 500, Houston, TX 77024 | +1-713-663-4411
Memorial Plastic Surgery - Clear Lake
450 W. Medical Center Blvd. Suite 202, Webster, TX 77598 | +1-713-609-9335
Visit them online at https://www.memorialplasticsurgery.com | https://www.memorialclearlake.com/
