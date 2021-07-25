ClusterWall: the Digital Platform That is an Asset for Civil Construction
ClusterWall from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS optimizes communication on the job site and reduces errors and miscommunication.
Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, July 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ClusterWall, an interactive platform developed by PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS that allows the creation, management and optimization of customized content, can be used in the Civil Construction sector, being an added value for workers.
ClusterWall can be integrated into a website or blog or it can replace the old bulletin boards or notice boards on the construction site. Thus, by creating a connection between stakeholders, both in the office and on the construction site, and by sharing information between parties, ClusterWall optimizes communication on the job site and reduces errors and miscommunication.
Interaction at the construction site:
ClusterWall, thus, provides employees with a platform that aggregates multimedia content and useful information such as notices, news or digital edicts. With simple click, scroll and zoom actions, employees and clients will have immediate access to all the published information. With ClusterWall it is possible, in a simple and automated way, to dematerialize the current paper-based solutions.
In addition, employees can be aware of everything that is happening in the company through surveys, questionnaires, document sharing, digital signatures, news, events and notices.
Education and communication:
ClusterWall also enables e-learning, which gives employees access to an innovative online learning and training platform.
The use of ClusterWall also increases interaction on the construction site and the connection between workers, as it makes documents and important site information (such as site plans, reports and construction data) available.
Along with a multimedia kiosk, ClusterWall provides digital support in the building and working process. It is a mode of collaborative interaction and visualization.
Besides, ClusterWall works as a system for loading and unloading transports and for managing incoming and outgoing transports.
In the same way, and through a password/ personal code or card, employees can also register all entries and exits.
ClusterWall has centralized content management, where it is possible to manage the entire network from a single point. This way, the administrator has access to all the customization tools of the internal network.
Take a look at https://swki.me/WiQihL9n
Photo: https://ibb.co/4MFN0zr
Contact
Miguel Soares
+351 304 501 710
oemkiosks.com/
Categories