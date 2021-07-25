Chimoney, a Toronto-Based Startup, Launches Global Payout Platform and API
Toronto, Canada, July 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Chimoney today released a platform and API to make it easy for businesses to send, spend, and gift cryptocurrencies, gift cards, mobile money, airtime, and other assets globally. With Chimoney, companies that want to move value to a geographically distributed group of people can now do so without needing to know their location, local currency, bank account details, or payment option that they accept. The new Chimoney website showcases the range of products services offered by Chimoney via its Business dashboard and Developer APIs, which allows bulk payouts to user emails or social media usernames.
Asked about the impact of the pandemic on remote work, Uchi Uchibeke, Founder of Chimoney said that "for organizations looking to increase efficiency for a remote their workforce, Chimoney provides an easy-to-use dashboard that lets organizations manage employee profiles and perks, and distribute Chimoney conveniently for the remote workforce – who will love and want to spend it wherever they are." He adds that "Companies like Microsoft, AfricaHacks, and others already use Chimoney to handle payouts to groups that globally attend their learning and hackathon programs." Furthermore, with Chimoney, the individual receiver decides how to spend or redeem the value by redeeming from one of the 300 supported online gift cards, mobile money across multiple African countries, airtime across many countries, cryptocurrency globally, and other digital assets.
Speaking on the target audience for Chimoney, Atchima Munpakpien, Head of Digital Marketing & Social Media said, “Experiential marketing companies with ambassadors, survey platforms who want to offer perks that work globally, human resource teams, student groups, and campus event organizers are examples of organizations that could benefit from Chimoney.” Since Chimoney is a global payout platform, organizations looking to payout or distribute perks or prizes to geographically distributed participants will save time and increase efficiency and the receiver’s appreciation by using Chimoney.
Chimoney Features
Send gift cards, cryptocurrencies, mobile money, and airtime to thousands of users in one click.
API to unlock payouts from any Internal or user-facing app
Chimoney's Flex-payout enables the receiver to decide how to redeem and spend the gift
Multi-currency support
Pricing and Availability
Chimoney is available globally and frees to use with only charges applied to payouts. Chimoney is designed to work on all modern mobile and web browsers and will be available on iOS and Android soon.
Website Link: http://chimoney.io
Web app Link: https://dash.chimoney.io
Developer API Link: https://chimoney.gitbook.io/chimoney
Additional Information
A limited number of Promotional Discounts and Wallet credits are available to media and decision-makers. Journalists and others interested in receiving one should contact Poppy A, Digital Marketing & Social Media Specialist - team@chimoney.io.
About Chimoney
Chimoney is the payout platform and API that works globally by enabling organizations to payout to one or thousands of individuals with their email or social media username. Chimoney supports digital assets like cryptocurrencies, gift cards, mobile money, and airtime and is used worldwide by employers, event organizers, student groups, experiential marketing companies, and more. Learn more about Chimoney at chimoney.io.
Contact
ChimoneyContact
Nick King
(415) 968-0835
https://chimoney.io
Categories