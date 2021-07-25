Wicked Brick Launches New Display Solutions for LEGO® Harry Potter™ and LEGO® Architecture Sets
New display products launched for LEGO® Harry Potter™ "Wizard’s Chess" & "Fawkes" sets, as well as for LEGO® Architecture "Empire State Building," "Statue of Liberty" and "Eiffel Tower."
Cambridge, United Kingdom, July 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Wicked Brick today announced its latest product releases, which include desktop display solutions for the LEGO® Harry Potter™ "Wizard’s Chess" and "Fawkes" sets; as well as display cases for three of the LEGO® Architecture "Monuments" range (Eiffel Tower, Statue of Liberty, and The Empire State Building).
“We love The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™; and we know that other Potter fans will love to be able to display their favourite scenes recreated in LEGO®,” said Lee Drury, one of the Co-Founders and Directors at Wicked Brick. “Our cases are purpose-built and designed for each individual LEGO® Harry Potter™ set and model that is released - and have the option of having a beautiful themed background specifically created only for Wicked Brick customers.”
Kevin Murden, the other Co-Founder and Director, added: “LEGO® Architecture sets and the Monument models are such iconic pieces to own and collect, especially for those globetrotters who want to have the ultimate souvenirs of their travels (or bucket-list destinations!). As a result, we knew that we had to design cases and backgrounds that would do them justice in bringing them to life for our customers.”
By allowing LEGO builders, collectors and hobbyists the flexibility to showcase their existing sets with a variety of solutions; Wicked Brick products offer not just endless display possibilities but a way to keep these priceless pieces secure and safe for years to come.
Wicked Brick display solutions include premium brand Perspex acrylic stands, shelves, cases (with and without backgrounds), podiums and floating wall-mounts - all available in a huge range of sizes and colours. All products are made-to-order and, as such, are precision made by skilled craftsmanship using high-end materials.
These new products will be available starting Friday the 23rd of July 2021, from prices starting at £12.99. For more information on this range, visit www.wickedbrick.com.
