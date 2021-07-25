AP Exam Preparation Tutoring is Now Available at vRealm

vRealm has expanded their suite of tutoring programs to include AP Exam preparation study. These 8-week courses provide 16 hours of live instruction with a qualified tutor, weekly practice material, and full-length practice tests. AP courses often carry a higher GPA weight in most high schools, meaning an "A" in an AP course will push the student’s GPA up further than a normal course would. By earning college credits through the AP program, students will not have to pay for those same classes.