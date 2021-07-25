AP Exam Preparation Tutoring is Now Available at vRealm
vRealm has expanded their suite of tutoring programs to include AP Exam preparation study. These 8-week courses provide 16 hours of live instruction with a qualified tutor, weekly practice material, and full-length practice tests. AP courses often carry a higher GPA weight in most high schools, meaning an "A" in an AP course will push the student’s GPA up further than a normal course would. By earning college credits through the AP program, students will not have to pay for those same classes.
Reston, VA, July 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- vRealm has announced the launch of a new tutoring program designed to improve student performance on high school AP Exams.
Developed by the College Board, the same organization that administers the SATs, AP courses and exams allow a student to earn college credits that can be applied to a future university program.
The College Board offers AP courses/exams in the following areas:
Art
English
History and Social Sciences
Math and Computer Science
Sciences
Language
In addition to earning college credits, having excellent scores on an AP Exam may improve a student’s chances of being accepted into the university of their choice. Of course, an average score won’t garner much attention, so students need to reach that top echelon of performance.
To help high school students achieve their best scores on the AP Exams, vRealm has expanded their existing suite of tutoring programs to include AP Exam preparation study. These 8-week courses provide 16 hours of live instruction with a qualified tutor, weekly practice material, and full-length practice tests.
vRealm programs are not simply a repeat of what teachers are reviewing in the classroom. These are programs that are customized to target each student’s weaknesses, pushing the student performance to the next level:
"Mr. Charles is an amazing teacher. His teaching techniques are very distinct from regular school teachers because he incorporates targeting your weaknesses rather than focusing a little on everything." -- Enrolled student
In addition to doing well on the final exam, the vRealm AP Exam program can help students raise their high school course grade. AP courses often carry a higher GPA weight in most high schools, meaning an “A” in an AP course will push the student’s GPA up further than a normal course would.
Increasing a student’s GPA using AP courses has become increasingly important because, due to COVID-19, most universities have updated their admissions criteria to no longer require SAT scores. Instead, they are looking even more at high school academic performance.
“We had an amazing experience with vRealm! My brother went from an F to an A in a few weeks.” -- Family of enrolled student
Parents interested in saving money on college should encourage their children to take AP exams. By earning college credits through the AP program, the student will not have to pay for those same classes when they enter college. Given the high cost of college tuition, parents should find that the AP exam, and associated prep courses from vRealm, will pay for themselves in the long run.
The vRealm AP exam preparation tutoring program is truly an investment in the student’s future.
