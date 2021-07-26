iPOP Alumni Alexis Knapp to Star in New Thriller Alongside Mena Suvari
iPOP Alumni and Pitch Perfect Star Alexis Knapp will star alongside actress Mena Suvari in a New Thriller.
Los Angeles, CA, July 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- iPOP Alumni Alexis Knapp will serve as one of the leading cast members for the thriller "The Accursed." Knapp will star alongside actress Mena Suvari for the Kevin Lewis directed feature. Sarah Grey (Netflix’s "The Order" and DC’s "Legends of Tomorrow") and Meg Foster ("The Lords of Salem") and Sarah Dumont ("Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse") will also star.
The new horror feature about demonic possession centers on a young woman, Elly (Grey), who faces a horrifying past. After a tragedy, Elly returns home but soon finds that her overwhelming guilt has manifested into hallucinatory visions of her late parent. Trying to escape the grief, Elly accepts a new job from the mysterious Alma (Suvari). It is when Elly realizes that Alma has other intentions that she encounters Mary Lynn (Knapp). In the feature film, Knapp will play the role of Mary Lynn, a witch hunter. Knapp’s character becomes hellbent on lifting the demonic curse that has plagued her family for generations.
On the all-female cast, Director Kevin Lewis said the following:
“This opportunity to blend an incredible story with working with an exceptional female-driven cast is a tremendous moment for me as a director and horror lover.”
Writer Rob Kennedy wrote the screenplay for "The Accursed," produced by Marcus Englefield and George Lee for Storyoscopic Films. The film itself has been described as a supernatural possession flick that blends the genre artistry of Sam Raimi, Dario Argento, and James Wan.
Alexis rose to fame after finding success attending iPOP! LA, the twice-annual LA-based talent event. Before being cast in the fan-favorite role of Stacie in "Pitch Perfect," Alexis found her first official break in "Couples Retreat" (2009) and "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" (2010). Up next for Alexis will be - "Phobias" alongside Camille Belle and "Rosary."
About iPOP!
iPOP promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 17th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:
iPOP! Media Relations
310.463.7560 | info@ipopla.com
