Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "God’s Daily Questions: 100 Days Devotion and Prayers" by Joseph Asuquo
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "God’s Daily Questions: 100 Days Devotion and Prayers" by Joseph Asuquo.
Oxford, United Kingdom, July 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- About God’s Daily Questions: 100 Days Devotion and Prayers
This book presents some of God’s questions to people together with a spiritual exploration of how they can be applied to everyday life. The author prays that this book will open spiritual minds and fill the reader with a willingness to learn the lessons God has to teach.
God’s Daily Questions: 100 Days Devotion and Prayers is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 336 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800941854
Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.9 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B097TQNJ71
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/GDQ
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About the Author
Joseph Asuquo, MSc, FCCA, was born in Nigeria. He is a professional accountant, a writer, husband, father and grandfather. He lives in London and serves the Lord as an Elder in The Apostolic Church. He is the author of ‘The Rejected White Stone’ and writes intending to inspire, encourage and uplift people with the word of God. He also writes African storytelling books.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
