Tenebrae’s Nigel Short to Teach 40-Part Choral Classic to Over 500 International SIC Choir of the Earth Singers

On Sunday 25 July, Tenebrae Choir’s award-winning Founder and Artistic Director Nigel Short launched an online course to teach all 40 parts of Tallis’s Spem in Alium to more than 500 members of SIC - Choir of the Earth.