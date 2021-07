Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Summer Days" by Judah Racham

Oxford, United Kingdom, July 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- About Summer DaysWhen the schools close for the summer holidays, children can begin thinking about how they will spend their days together in the sun.In this story, we see how a group of friends can learn that the summer can bring happiness and joy whenever they meet.These friends have all the freedom that summer brings to make the best of their time... A time to enjoy summer days.Summer Days is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 26 pagesISBN-13: 9781800941922Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 21.6 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B099NLGJFNAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/SUMMERDAYSPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021About the AuthorJudah Racham is a counsellor who has worked with adults and children for many years. He has spent over 20 years working with children and families and supporting people with their emotional well-being. Judah also spent over 10 years as a musician and created music with the aim of making a positive impact on people’s lives.About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002