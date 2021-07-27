Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Summer Days" by Judah Racham
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Summer Days," a children’s colour-illustrated story and activity book by Judah Racham.
Oxford, United Kingdom, July 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- About Summer Days
When the schools close for the summer holidays, children can begin thinking about how they will spend their days together in the sun.
In this story, we see how a group of friends can learn that the summer can bring happiness and joy whenever they meet.
These friends have all the freedom that summer brings to make the best of their time... A time to enjoy summer days.
Summer Days is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 26 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800941922
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 21.6 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B099NLGJFN
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SUMMERDAYS
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About the Author
Judah Racham is a counsellor who has worked with adults and children for many years. He has spent over 20 years working with children and families and supporting people with their emotional well-being. Judah also spent over 10 years as a musician and created music with the aim of making a positive impact on people’s lives.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
