Miss Bikini United States Crowned at Miami Swimweek
Miami Beach, FL, July 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The annual Miss Bikini United States pageant kicked off Miami Swim Week on July 7 with SwimSET, a swimwear and resort show featuring 10 up and coming swimwear designers from the U.S., Brazil and Colombia.
This year the Miss Bikini SwimSET FashionShow featured an 80’s theme. The 45 pageant contestants modeled designs from Copacabana Swimwear, City & Swim, Eido Swim, Hidden Talent Swimwear, Haylez, MJ Designs, Chixit Swim, We Party Swimwear, Take Me Too Collection, and Tipe’ Swimwear.
The following night, the Miss Bikini United States Pageant finals took place at the Hilton Cabana Miami Beach overlooking the ocean. The final show included a Victoria’s Secret style runway show choreographed by famed model coach Chris Franz and was hosted by actor Cannyon Ramos and Miss Bikini 2019/20, Dare Taylor.
Contestants from all across the country walked the runway, competing in the categories of Fantasy Swimwear and Evening Gown. In the end it was Marleigh Petras, representing the state of Wisconsin, who took home the Miss Bikini United States 2021 crown. Jadalynn Haia, representing Hawaii, took home the Miss Bikini Model division title. And Miss Bikini Montenegro, Jovana Nikolic, was named Miss Bikini Fitness 2021.
The Miss Bikini US event is well known for the diversity among the contestant/models. Producer Dawn Rochelle Warner says, “my ongoing goal is to foster an inclusive community, a platform where models, designers and photographers can come together to create and support one another.” The entire Miss Bikini US event was filmed for the television series “Rising Fashion” and will air on Roku, Amazon and Netflix next year.
The new Miss Bikini United States 2021, Marleigh Petras will travel to China to represent the USA in the international Miss Bikini Universe competition, once Covid restrictions are lifted.
To learn more about Miss Bikini US visit MissBikiniUS.com, or on social media @missbikinius
About the Miss Bikini United States Pageant
The Miss Bikini United States Pageant is produced by Warner Models and is the official national USA preliminary to the Miss Bikini Universe Pageant produced by RCA Global Entertainment. Each year, under the direction of Dawn Rochelle Warner, state preliminary pageants are held with the winners receiving a trip to the national Miss Bikini US Pageant to represent their home state. The Miss Bikini US Pageant has launched the careers of many swimsuit models. The Miss Bikini Universe Pageant is considered one of the Top 10 international pageant systems in the world, with contestants from over 80 countries competing each year.
