Tyto Athene Awarded a $43.5M Contract by the Department of Energy for Continued Support of the Oak Ridge Federal-Integrated Communications Network (ORF-ICN)

Mutual Telecom Services Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tyto Athene, LLC was awarded the $43.5M, 5-year Department of Energy Oak Ridge Federal-Integrated Communications Network contract becoming the first company to successfully win and hold back-to-back contracts in support of this complex, large-scale managed services and maintenance scope of work.