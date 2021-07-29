Worldwide Discipleship Association to Publish First Spanish Workbook for Restoring Your Heart Ministry
Fayetteville, GA, July 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) announced today that it will publish the Spanish edition of its Restoring Your Heart (RYH) workbook, "Procesando El Dolor (Processing Pain)," this summer on Kindle. The workbook is part of WDA’s new “RYH en Español” initiative, which will expand the reach of the Restoring Your Heart ministry and offer emotional restoration to Spanish-speaking communities.
According to Patty Alba-Hughes, the head of RYH en Español, the publication of the "Procesando El Dolor" workbook is only the first step for the new program. Alba-Hughes plans to start offering RYH en Español groups on August 10. Group registration is available online at restoringyourheart.com.
"There are a lot of people who need to walk in the freedom and the promise that God has for them," said Alba-Hughes. "Now I understand that it was necessary for me to experience healing first so that I can be a part of their emotional healing. I am completing my training as an RYH Group Facilitator so that I can walk alongside other women, helping them find freedom in Christ, and so I can bring RYH en Español around the world."
Restoring Your Heart en Español is launching this year. If you have a heart for Spanish speakers and want to help RYH with this ministry, or if you want to offer these RYH group experiences in your Spanish-speaking church, community, or ministry, please email Patty at patty.hughes@disciplebuilding.org.
Restoring Your Heart offers a series of safe, small group experiences for those who desire freedom from emotional hurt and unprocessed pain. This ministry is delivered through the church and other organizations via trained leaders who facilitate safe, gender-specific small groups to their congregation and surrounding community. RYH was developed by Jack Larson, an Atlanta-based pastor, and a team of theologians, mental health professionals, and lay leaders who collaborated to produce workbooks and group experiences geared toward helping individuals process past pain, understand emotions, and conquer shame. Over the past 12 years, the Restoring Your Heart ministry has transformed thousands of lives, made the Church a place of healing again, and offered marriages and families an emotional toolkit that has led to greater freedom in Christ. Restoring Your Heart is a ministry of Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA), Inc.
Contact
Worldwide Discipleship Association
Jordan Stafford (Marketing Coordinator)
770-460-1337
www.disciplebuilding.org/
Or contact Jennifer McClin (Director of Generosity)
Jordan Stafford (Marketing Coordinator)
770-460-1337
www.disciplebuilding.org/
Or contact Jennifer McClin (Director of Generosity)
