How 2 Media Announces That Gutchess Lumber Will be Part of Its "World’s Greatest!..." Series
Boynton Beach, FL, July 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- How 2 Media, the producers of the television show “World’s Greatest!...”, announced that they have selected Gutchess Lumber to be a part of the popular television series.
For over a century, Gutchess Lumber has been a leading producer of premium northern hardwoods used in such applications as furniture, flooring, cabinetry, and architectural millwork. Their commitment to quality has made them a household name in the industry. “We think their story will be meaningful as well as educational to our viewers,” said Gordon Freeman, Executive Producer of the show.
As part of the show, How 2 Media sent a film crew to spend time at the company’s facilities in Cortland, New York to find out what the story behind the story is with this great and growing company, and to show the “World’s Greatest!...” viewers why Gutchess Lumber was selected as the best in their category, and therefore featured on the show.
“World’s Greatest!...” is a thirty minute show dedicated to highlighting the world’s greatest companies, products, places, and people. Each show is a fast paced tour around the world featuring behind the scenes footage, informative interviews and exciting visuals.
For questions, concerns, or complaints about this press release, please contact info@how2mediaproductions.com
Contact
Steven Spencer
561-364-2645
https://www.WorldsGreatestTelevision.com
