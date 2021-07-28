Top Team Insurance Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance
New Springfield, Mo. insurance agency becomes alliance member.
Springfield, MO, July 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Top Team Insurance recently joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of nearly 150 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.
Top Team Insurance was founded in 2021 by David Johnson. The full-service agency specializes in personal and life insurance. Top Team Insurance is located at 305 E. Sunshine St. in Springfield, Mo.
Johnson has 15 years of experience in the construction field and earned a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Arizona State University located in Tempe, Arizona. He owns numerous companies including Team Real Estate, Team Property Management, and Team Construction. Johnson founded Infinity Martial Arts, which has three martial arts gym locations, as well as Infinity Fight Promotions.
“I searched for six months interviewing companies, and I just couldn’t find a good fit for my new insurance agency,” said Top Team Insurance owner David Johnson. “I decided to join Valley Insurance Agency Alliance based upon its unique culture and the comprehensive services it provides to businesses like mine.”
Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $350 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $10 billion national alliance.
For more information about Top Team Insurance, call (417) 867-8326.
Top Team Insurance was founded in 2021 by David Johnson. The full-service agency specializes in personal and life insurance. Top Team Insurance is located at 305 E. Sunshine St. in Springfield, Mo.
Johnson has 15 years of experience in the construction field and earned a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Arizona State University located in Tempe, Arizona. He owns numerous companies including Team Real Estate, Team Property Management, and Team Construction. Johnson founded Infinity Martial Arts, which has three martial arts gym locations, as well as Infinity Fight Promotions.
“I searched for six months interviewing companies, and I just couldn’t find a good fit for my new insurance agency,” said Top Team Insurance owner David Johnson. “I decided to join Valley Insurance Agency Alliance based upon its unique culture and the comprehensive services it provides to businesses like mine.”
Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $350 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $10 billion national alliance.
For more information about Top Team Insurance, call (417) 867-8326.
Contact
Valley Insurance Agency AllianceContact
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-1414
www.viaa4u.com
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-1414
www.viaa4u.com
Categories