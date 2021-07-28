Axiomtek Introduces Its Latest Fanless Edge AI System for AI-Powered Autonomous Machine Applications – AIE900-902-FL
Axiomtek’s AIE900-902-FL is designed for ease of project deployment. It is perfect for AI-powered applications such as 3D vision guided robots, autonomous mobile robots, intelligent video analytics, robot assistants and intelligent roadside units.
City of Industry, CA, July 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high performance industrial computer products, is pleased to introduce the AIE900-902-FL, its new edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) computing system. This robust edge AI system uses the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Xavier™ platform which has an 8-core NVDIA Carmel ARM® v8.2 (64-bit) processor and a 512-Core NVIDIA Volta™ GPU with 64 Tensor cores. The AIE900-902-FL is a perfect platform for AI-powered autonomous machine applications such as 3D vision guided robots, autonomous mobile robots (AMR), intelligent video analytics, domain-focused robot assistants, intelligent roadside units, and more.
The AIE900-902-FL features a rugged design for operation within harsh environments and supports a wide temperature range of -30°C to +50°C and vibration of up to 3 Grms. It comes with four PoE ports and two LAN ports for 3D LiDAR and high-speed intelligent video surveillance applications. This reliable embedded system is equipped with a 32GB 256-Bit LPDDR4x onboard and has one M.2 Key M 2280 SSD slot with a PCIe x4 NVMe interface, one Micro SD slot, and one 2.5” SSD/HDD drive bay for massive data processing and AI applications. It also supports one full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot (USB + PCI Express signal), one M.2 Key E 2230 slot and one SIM slot for 3G/4G, GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections. To reduce the effort and shorten the deployment process, the NVIDIA® JetPack has been pre-installed on the edge AI system for quick development. In addition, the AIE900-902-FL is certified with CE and FCC Class A.
The AIE900-902-FL offers multiple I/O options including two lockable HDMI 2.0 ports with 4k2k supported, two 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet (Intel® i210-IT), four 10/100/1000 Mbps PoE (Intel® i210-IT), two USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, two USB 3.1 Gen1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, one Micro USB port, one 8-CH DIO, two RS-232 default (or 2 x CAN by jumper settings) and four SMA-type antenna openings. There are eight LED indicators showing for power/storage/LAN/PoE active status alert. The advanced system also features one recovery switch and one 24 VDC power input connector.
“Artificial Intelligence (AI) is impacting every industry, and autonomous machines are no exception,” says Annie Fu, a product manager of the Artificial Intelligence Division at Axiomtek. “Axiomtek’s AIE900-902-FL is specifically built around the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Xavier™ platform, with integrated NVIDIA GPUs to deliver exceptional computing performance for processing AI data at the edge. This edge AI embedded system provides our customers with the flexibility and performance to develop and deploy AI-driven autonomous machines.”
Axiomtek’s AIE900-902-FL will be available for purchase in September 2021. For more product information or customization services, please visit our website at us.axiomtek.com or contact us by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Advanced Features Include:
- NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Xavier™ with 512-core Volta GPU and 64 Tensor cores GPU
- High AI computing performance for GPU-accelerated processing
- Ideal for intelligent video analytics, AGV, AMR and computer vision
- Supports M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 SSD slot
- Wide operating temperature from -30°C to +50°C
- JetPack supported
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
The AIE900-902-FL features a rugged design for operation within harsh environments and supports a wide temperature range of -30°C to +50°C and vibration of up to 3 Grms. It comes with four PoE ports and two LAN ports for 3D LiDAR and high-speed intelligent video surveillance applications. This reliable embedded system is equipped with a 32GB 256-Bit LPDDR4x onboard and has one M.2 Key M 2280 SSD slot with a PCIe x4 NVMe interface, one Micro SD slot, and one 2.5” SSD/HDD drive bay for massive data processing and AI applications. It also supports one full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot (USB + PCI Express signal), one M.2 Key E 2230 slot and one SIM slot for 3G/4G, GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections. To reduce the effort and shorten the deployment process, the NVIDIA® JetPack has been pre-installed on the edge AI system for quick development. In addition, the AIE900-902-FL is certified with CE and FCC Class A.
The AIE900-902-FL offers multiple I/O options including two lockable HDMI 2.0 ports with 4k2k supported, two 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet (Intel® i210-IT), four 10/100/1000 Mbps PoE (Intel® i210-IT), two USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, two USB 3.1 Gen1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, one Micro USB port, one 8-CH DIO, two RS-232 default (or 2 x CAN by jumper settings) and four SMA-type antenna openings. There are eight LED indicators showing for power/storage/LAN/PoE active status alert. The advanced system also features one recovery switch and one 24 VDC power input connector.
“Artificial Intelligence (AI) is impacting every industry, and autonomous machines are no exception,” says Annie Fu, a product manager of the Artificial Intelligence Division at Axiomtek. “Axiomtek’s AIE900-902-FL is specifically built around the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Xavier™ platform, with integrated NVIDIA GPUs to deliver exceptional computing performance for processing AI data at the edge. This edge AI embedded system provides our customers with the flexibility and performance to develop and deploy AI-driven autonomous machines.”
Axiomtek’s AIE900-902-FL will be available for purchase in September 2021. For more product information or customization services, please visit our website at us.axiomtek.com or contact us by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Advanced Features Include:
- NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Xavier™ with 512-core Volta GPU and 64 Tensor cores GPU
- High AI computing performance for GPU-accelerated processing
- Ideal for intelligent video analytics, AGV, AMR and computer vision
- Supports M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 SSD slot
- Wide operating temperature from -30°C to +50°C
- JetPack supported
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
Contact
AxiomtekContact
Larry Wu
1-888-462-9466
us.axiomtek.com
Larry Wu
1-888-462-9466
us.axiomtek.com
Categories