Founder of Luxury Brand Lauren Ross Design Takes on a New Role of "Lethal Female Action Hero"
Lauren Ross set to make her debut premiere starring as the lead assassin in the latest female hero action movie.
Atlanta, GA, August 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Scheduled to start filming in early 2022, Lauren Ross, the founder of a global art and luxury goods company stated, “I have always been in love with action films, specifically when there is a strong female role involved. I wanted to be apart of a film that showed women we can be strong warriors, business owners, and feminine at the same time.”
To prepare for the role Lauren’s team sought out elite trainers in athletic performance, boxing, jiu jitsu, sprinting and firearms.
Although due to high secrecy many details regarding the film are not yet released. However, coming behind the success of major action movies, Lauren's fight sequences will be some of the grittiest female action scenes yet to be seen on screen.
