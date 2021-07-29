Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Los Angeles Office on Their 35th Anniversary
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the company’s Los Angeles branch, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, July 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently celebrated the 35th anniversary of the opening of the company's office in Los Angeles, California.
Future Electronics was founded in Montreal in 1968 by company President Robert Miller. The company expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston.
The Los Angeles branch first opened its doors in 1986. "Future's Los Angeles branch has been an integral part of the electronics distribution industry here in Los Angeles over the past 35 years," said General Manager Arbi Baghdasarian. "I am honored to serve as the sales leader of this branch as we continue to bring value to our customers and suppliers."
The office is located in Woodland Hills, California supporting customers located in Central California, as far north as San Luis Obispo down to Long Beach in Southern California.
The Los Angeles sales team serves customers in a wide range of vertical markets including Industrial IoT, Robotics, Aerospace, Medical, and Automotive sectors.
"Los Angeles remains a major hub for technology innovation, and Future LA will continue to do its best in supporting the hardware design and manufacturing of these innovative tech companies," Baghdasarian said.
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Los Angeles team on their 35-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their contributions to the success of the branch.
For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Claudio CaporicciGlobal Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)
Fax: 514-693-6051
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com
Categories