Financial Expert Strengthens Sardina Systems Board of Directors
London, United Kingdom, July 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sardina Systems is pleased to announce the appointment of Roman Borisovich as Executive Director with immediate effect. Roman will focus on building business and network development in the banking and investment sectors, strategic planning, and financial management.
Roman Borisovich brings to Sardina Systems some 30 years of experience in investment banking, executive management, private equity, and startup creation.
Having started his career on Wall Street as a derivatives trader, Roman gained in-depth knowledge of capital markets that helped him successfully advance into investment banking. He arranged many precedent-setting transactions in the financial and technology sectors at JP Morgan, Merrill Lynch, Standard Bank and Deutsche Bank. Working as the Group CFO of Rosgosstrakh, the largest insurance and banking conglomerate in Eastern Europe, Roman Borisovich brought the company to profitability, secured a Western credit rating, and led to its historic IPO. His professional expertise also includes founding, managing, fundraising, and governance of startups and private equity investments.
Roman Borisovich commented on his appointment: “I am very excited to join Sardina Systems, the leader of innovative cloud technologies, at the time when the world is rapidly migrating to cloud computing. Providing a high level of workload flexibility and ensuring effective data security, on-premises clouds have become the number one choice for the financial industry. With its unmatched scalability and computational efficiency, FishOS is ready for deployment into financial institutions, and I look forward to its wide use in banks, insurers, and asset managers private clouds.”
Kenneth Tan, a founder of Sardina Systems, said: “We are delighted Roman joined our team as an Executive Director today when the company is completely ready to make its growth leap. Roman brings to Sardina both a rich in-field experience with a wide range of companies and organizations, and deep expertise in global business management, strategic planning and financial processes regulation. Sardina Systems is a team of talented experts, and I am sure Roman will lead the company to success.”
About Sardina Systems
Sardina Systems is a leading European operation management software developer and vendor headquartered in the United Kingdom, with a local presence in Germany, Luxembourg, Ukraine, and Russia. FishOS, the brainchild of Sardina Systems, is a private cloud management software platform enabling enterprises to rapidly experience the value of scalable, agile, and flexible OpenStack and Kubernetes clouds while maximizing the utility of their resources with zero-downtime operations.
Sardina Systems delivers a full suite of operations management tools and professional services and support that allows its customers to overcome the challenges of large-scale data center operations.
Since 2014, Sardina Systems has significantly expanded its business geography due to the extensive development of the channel partner network.
In 2015, FishOS won the IDC HPC Innovation Award. In 2017, Sardina Systems was announced as the best Open Data Center Project and won a DCD Award with FishOS.
For more information, visit www.sardinasystems.com.com
Contact
Sardina SystemsContact
Natalya Samovol
+442034114588
www.sardinasystems.com
