Bruce Bahrmasel Sells Green Bay Self Storage Facility
Green Bay, WI, July 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Bruce Bahrmasel, along with Jesse Luke and Scott Rihm of EquiCap Commercial, is pleased to announce the successful closing of Team Storage at 114 N. Military Ave., Green Bay, Wisconsin. The facility consists of 116,038 NRSF and 472 units and closed in July 2021 for an undisclosed price.
Jesse Luke, Managing Partner of Equicap Commercial, shared the following about the sale, “We competed with multiple brokerage groups for this listing before the seller asked us to partner as listing agents with another firm. Our combined marketing efforts yielded nine offers within the first five days of launching the listing. This activity allowed our seller to see the market and pick a buyer that he felt offered the best price, terms and surety of close."
Bruce Bahrmasel is located in Chicago, IL and is the Argus Broker Affiliate for Northern Illinois and Wisconsin.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Jesse Luke, Managing Partner of Equicap Commercial, shared the following about the sale, “We competed with multiple brokerage groups for this listing before the seller asked us to partner as listing agents with another firm. Our combined marketing efforts yielded nine offers within the first five days of launching the listing. This activity allowed our seller to see the market and pick a buyer that he felt offered the best price, terms and surety of close."
Bruce Bahrmasel is located in Chicago, IL and is the Argus Broker Affiliate for Northern Illinois and Wisconsin.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Categories