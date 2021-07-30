A New Book from Oaklea Press Compares Jesus’ Sayings to a New Cosmological Theory
Just released by The Oaklea Press, a new book by the bestselling author of “Life After Death, Powerful Evidence You Will Never Die” and “How Science Reveals God” offers a new look at Jesus’ teachings based on a new scientific creation theory.
Richmond, VA, July 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A new book from The Oakea Press entitled, “Christ Consciousness: Your Ultimate Destination” by the author of “How Science Reveals God” argues that Jesus’ view of reality and how the universe came to be coincides with that of a new theory of creation proposed by a quantum physicist who earned his Ph.D. from Harvard University.
The book’s author, Stephen Hawley Martin, said, “More and more, cutting edge scientists are abandoning Scientific Materialist dogma and exploring a new view of cosmology that appears to reveal the true nature of reality. Not only do I believe these intrepid scientists are correct, it’s clear to me that Jesus clearly understood what they are just now coming to realize. For example, what He said about ‘The Father’ and ‘The Kingdom of Heaven’ makes perfect in light of this new theory.”
For those who may be interested in learning more, the Kindle edition of “Christ Consciousness: Your Ultimate Destination” will be free to download from Amazon on July 30, 2021. To reach the book’s page, copy and paste this URL into your browser: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09BBD59MD
The Oaklea Press Inc. was founded in 1995 and publishes business management, self-help, fiction, biographies, religious titles, as well as those to do with parapsychology and body, mind & spirit topics.
The book’s author, Stephen Hawley Martin, said, “More and more, cutting edge scientists are abandoning Scientific Materialist dogma and exploring a new view of cosmology that appears to reveal the true nature of reality. Not only do I believe these intrepid scientists are correct, it’s clear to me that Jesus clearly understood what they are just now coming to realize. For example, what He said about ‘The Father’ and ‘The Kingdom of Heaven’ makes perfect in light of this new theory.”
For those who may be interested in learning more, the Kindle edition of “Christ Consciousness: Your Ultimate Destination” will be free to download from Amazon on July 30, 2021. To reach the book’s page, copy and paste this URL into your browser: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09BBD59MD
The Oaklea Press Inc. was founded in 1995 and publishes business management, self-help, fiction, biographies, religious titles, as well as those to do with parapsychology and body, mind & spirit topics.
Contact
The Oaklea PressContact
Steve Martin
804-218-2394
www.oakleapress.com
Steve Martin
804-218-2394
www.oakleapress.com
Categories