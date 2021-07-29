USA Biolympiad Team Members Earn Medals at 2021 International Biology Olympiad Challenge II
McLean, VA, July 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- All four members of the USA Biolympiad Team were awarded medals at the 2021 IBO Challenge II. The students represented the United States at the competition after winning the 2021 USA Biolympiad (USABO) National Finals, held virtually by the Center for Excellence in Education (CEE). Nearly 9,000 students from 464 schools, 42 states, and 8 International Schools registered in the nationwide high school competition.
2021 USA Biolympiad Team IBO Gold Medalists:
Judson Lam, Naperville North High School, Naperville, Illinois
Albert Zhang, North Hollywood High School, North Hollywood, California
2021 USA Biolympiad Team IBO Silver Medalists:
Derek Chen, Belmont High School, Belmont, Massachusetts
Greycen Ren, Adlai E. Stevenson High School, Lincolnshire, Illinois
"These students honored our country at the IBO competition,” said Joann DiGennaro, President of CEE. “They are exceptional scholars headed for outstanding careers in science."
The IBO planned for 2021 in Lisbon, Portugal was canceled due to COVID-19. Instead of leaving national representatives without an opportunity for international competition, the hosts of IBO 2021 offered a virtual substitute for national winners to showcase their abilities and encounter new aspects of biology.
About Center for Excellence in Education
The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), the USA Biolympiad (USABO), and the Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP). Visit CEE’s website, https://www.cee.org.
About the USA Biolympiad
The Center for Excellence in Education developed and implemented the first-ever USA Biolympiad (USABO) in 2002 to train future leaders in the biological sciences. In 2004, the USA Biolympiad Team was awarded an unprecedented four gold medals in Brisbane, Australia, a feat accomplished for the first time in Biology Olympiad history. Now in its nineteenth year, the USABO continues to nurture young scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science. Visit https://www.usabo-trc.org/.
Media Contact:
Tom Flavell, (703) 448-9062 ext. 237, tflavell@cee.org
Follow CEE on Twitter @CEE1983.
2021 USA Biolympiad Team IBO Gold Medalists:
Judson Lam, Naperville North High School, Naperville, Illinois
Albert Zhang, North Hollywood High School, North Hollywood, California
2021 USA Biolympiad Team IBO Silver Medalists:
Derek Chen, Belmont High School, Belmont, Massachusetts
Greycen Ren, Adlai E. Stevenson High School, Lincolnshire, Illinois
"These students honored our country at the IBO competition,” said Joann DiGennaro, President of CEE. “They are exceptional scholars headed for outstanding careers in science."
The IBO planned for 2021 in Lisbon, Portugal was canceled due to COVID-19. Instead of leaving national representatives without an opportunity for international competition, the hosts of IBO 2021 offered a virtual substitute for national winners to showcase their abilities and encounter new aspects of biology.
About Center for Excellence in Education
The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), the USA Biolympiad (USABO), and the Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP). Visit CEE’s website, https://www.cee.org.
About the USA Biolympiad
The Center for Excellence in Education developed and implemented the first-ever USA Biolympiad (USABO) in 2002 to train future leaders in the biological sciences. In 2004, the USA Biolympiad Team was awarded an unprecedented four gold medals in Brisbane, Australia, a feat accomplished for the first time in Biology Olympiad history. Now in its nineteenth year, the USABO continues to nurture young scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science. Visit https://www.usabo-trc.org/.
Media Contact:
Tom Flavell, (703) 448-9062 ext. 237, tflavell@cee.org
Follow CEE on Twitter @CEE1983.
Contact
Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)Contact
Tom Flavell
703-448-9062
www.cee.org
Tom Flavell
703-448-9062
www.cee.org
Categories