com-ESCO Acquires Sea Coast Window & Door
General contractor com-ESCO, LLC has acquired a second window and door business, Pompano Beach-based Sea Coast Window & Door. Specializing in hurricane impact windows and doors for both residential and commercial installations, this business serves both the South Florida and Caribbean markets.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- General contractor com-ESCO, LLC has acquired the assets of Pompano Beach-based Sea Coast Window & Door, a 23-year-old window and door business. Specializing in hurricane impact windows and doors for both residential and commercial installations, the business has served the South Florida and Caribbean markets since 1998. This acquisition allows com-ESCO to expand on its previous acquisition of Professional Window & Door by adding several lines of aluminum and vinyl windows to its portfolio, with the combined companies offering all major brands of impact doors and windows approved for use in Miami-Dade.
According to com-ESCO co-owner Mike Modica, and Larry Clark, principal of com-ESCO’s other owner, Sustainable Performance Solutions (SPS) (www.sustainflorida.com), this acquisition positions com-ESCO to be the leader in impact doors and windows in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties in Florida, and in several Caribbean islands including St. Thomas and the Bahamas.
Dennis Smith, the founder of Sea Coast Window & Door, will be assisting com-ESCO during the transition period.
com-ESCO, LLC is a Florida-licensed general contractor (CGC1523924) based in Fort Lauderdale, specializing in energy savings and sustainability-enhancing projects for office buildings, hotels, condos, and houses of worship. Sustainable Performance Solutions LLC is a Fort Lauderdale-based engineering firm focused on energy and sustainability consulting.
Contact
com-ESCO, LLCContact
Larry Clark
570-854-1199
www.com-esco.com
