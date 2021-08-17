FemAle Brew Fest Announces List of Craft Beer Experiences for 2021 Attendees
FemAle Brew Fest will feature multiple Craft Beer Experiences including a Sensory Course by Yakima Chief Hops and an exclusive book signing and reading with “A Woman’s Place is in the Brewhouse” author Tara Nurin.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, August 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- FemAle Brew Fest announces list of Craft Beer Experiences for the 4th annual festival to give attendees the opportunity to “Choose your festival experience” All of the Craft Beer Experiences have limited capacity and include a Sensory Course with Yakima Chief Hops (Hop Analysis), Sensory Training (Common Beer Flaws), Fermentation Diversity (Fermentation Processes), Book Signing & Reading with Tara Nurin (A Woman’s Place is in the Brew House), Yoga & Beer with Ales & Asanas (Yoga Classes with a Twist), and a Beercation (Room & Festival Ticket Package).
The festival will also feature local international Dj’s Anna de Ferran, and FemAle Brew Fest returning Dj LaTrice Perry, along with an artisan marketplace with female-owned businesses. For the first time there will also be a full-liquor bar and a special menu provided by the newly opened Kimpton Goodland restaurant Botanic.
“I’m excited to connect with all these incredible women and friends in brewing at this festival again this year,” says Amanda Mailey, Head Brewer at Ivanhoe Brewing Company. “This festival was a catalyst for me getting more involved with the Pink Boots Society (Florida Chapter) and eventually becoming its Chapter Leader.
The brewery list has steadily grown to 20 breweries over the last two weeks featuring many well-known Florida-based breweries and others from outside the state. This year the festival will have its first brewery from Alaska, with the head brewer at Denali Brewing Company - Sarah Perez making her way down to this celebration of women in brewing. Sarah is currently the Chapter Leader for Pink Boots Society Alaska and is proud to be the only black female brewer in Alaska and the only brewer to participate in brewing the “Black is Beautiful” beer in her state.
Confirmed breweries and bottle shops include Cigar City Brewing, Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company, Yeasty Brews Artisanal Beers, Barrel of Monks Brewing, Funky Buddha Brewery, Islamorada Beer Company, Ellipsis Brewing, Tarpon River Brewing, Unbranded Brewing Co., Swan Brewing, Corporate Ladder Brewing Company, Orchestrated Minds Brewing, Green Bench Brewing Company, Bay Cannon Beer Company, Denali Brewing Company, Wolf Branch Brewing, LauderAle Brewery, Progressive Distribution, Craft Beer Cellar Fort Lauderdale, Nobo Brewing Company, King Fox Brewery, Design Build Brewing, Hydrosaurus Brewing and Tuscany Wines Import.
Tickets are currently on sale and the festival will limit tickets to 400 attendees including 76 hotel rooms from the Beercation Package. All Breweries, Volunteers, Vendors and Brands interested in activations are encouraged to reach out to the organizer at info@femalebrewfest.com
The festival will be donating a portion of its proceeds to Abandoned Pet Rescue (APR) - a 501(C)3 IRS tax-exempt, qualified non-profit charitable organization founded in 1996. They rescue and shelter abandoned, abused, and neglected pets, rehabilitates them, and finds them new homes. APR is one of the largest no-kill animal shelters in South Florida and is devoted to the welfare of all animals.
About FemAle Brew Fest
FemAle Brew Fest is a craft beer festival for ALL beer lovers (men included) ... the festival is not just about serving beers. This beer festival is a platform highlighting and featuring female beer experts and brewers in the beer industry from a wide range of breweries, offering an opportunity to learn about, and taste the different types of beers they brew - all while listening to the sounds of a bevy of local female dj’s and exploring the artisanal marketplace of female-owned businesses. For more information about FemAle Brew Fest, please visit www.femalebrewfest.com and @femalebrewfest. #femalebrewfest #takeabeercation
About The Kimpton Goodland Hotel – Fort Lauderdale Beach
Tucked just one block from the beach, The Kimpton Goodland Hotel – Fort Lauderdale Beach is a sunshine-dappled world onto itself, where you can savor peaceful moments — and also shake up the party. Enjoy well-known Kimpton services and amenities, along with special experiences that are lush and ever-so local. From cocktails created with freshly squeezed juices at the poolside bar, to yoga classes in the botanic-filled courtyards, this is the neighborhood's place to be. And it's all within easy reach of downtown Fort Lauderdale's sophisticated shops and dining. For more information, visit goodlandhotelftlauderdale.com. Follow along and catch an inside look on social media at @thegoodlandftl and @thebotanicftl on Instagram.
About UniteUs Group
Opening in 2017, UniteUs Group is an advertising and marketing consultancy developed under a new model that unites various synergistic entities under one umbrella to deliver progressive creative that benefits clients and communities by ways of notoriety, innovation, and profit. Consulting services include market research, R&D, product and service design, prototyping, and the development of marketing strategies for e-commerce and brick-and-mortar brands. Creative services include brand strategy, brand design and identity, interactive marketing, creative direction, public and media relations, media planning and buying, event curation, and experiential marketing.
UniteUs Group and partner agencies have experience across many verticals, including travel & tourism, luxury, mass-market consumer brands, finance & insurance, retail & fashion, resorts & hotels, real estate, food & beverage, health & beauty, and the boomer market. For more information about UniteUs Group, please visit www.uniteusgroup.com and @uniteusgroup.
Contact
FemAle Brew FestContact
Andrew Martineau
954-850-8581
www.femalebrewfest.com
Frances Antonio-Martineau / Founder
femalebrewfest@gmail.com
